Ex-Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Jailed For 12 Years Over COVID-19 Corruption Scandal

On Monday, the Jakarta Corruption Court in Indonesia convicted former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara for 12 years in prison over a multi-million dollar COVID-19 graft scandal. In December, the minister was detained after turning himself into the Corruption Eradication Commission, hours after the commission's chairman publicly urged him to do so. His arrest came a day after the commission thwarted an attempt by ministry staff to deliver over seven suitcases and backpacks carrying $1.3 million in cash. Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, fired him right away. The case sparked outrage in Indonesia, grappling with corruption and the coronavirus's devastating health and economic consequences. In explaining why Batubara merited the punishment, presiding Judge Muhammad Damis remarked, "the defendant has legally and convincingly been proven guilty of corruption. The crime was committed at a time of COVID-19 pandemic hardship."

According to a court document, Batubara, 49 of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, collected the payments through two subordinates, Adi Wahyono and Matheus Joko Santoso, who were in charge of obtaining products for the government's social aid programme.

According to the report, vendors were ordered to set aside 70 cents for Batubara for each box of basic food supplied to the underprivileged. Between May and December 2020, they collected up to 32.3 billion rupiah ($2.2 million) on behalf of Batubara from 63 entities, according to the court complaint. The initiative, which the Ministry of Social Affairs oversees, is worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($407 million).

At the same court, Wahyono and Santoso are being tried separately. In December, Batubara became the second Cabinet member to be detained for alleged bribery in less than two weeks. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo, who has since resigned, was detained on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with lobster larvae exports and reportedly spending the money on a shopping spree in the United States. Last month, Prabowo was sentenced to five years in prison.

President Widodo promises a clean administration

The cases have tainted President Widodo's reputation as a corruption fighter. Two other Cabinet ministers, including Batubara's predecessor, were sentenced to prison in separate corruption investigations. Widodo campaigned on a promise to run a clean administration in a country that rated 102nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index.

(Inputs from AP News)

