Ex-Israel PM Netanyahu Condoles Death Of 4 Killed In Knife Attack In Israel's Beersheba

Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of the four citizens killed in the brutal knife attack in the Israeli city of Beersheba on March 22. "I would like to embrace the families at this difficult time," Netanyahu said empathising with the bereaved family members of the victims. Taking to Twitter, he also prayed for the well-being of those wounded by the violent attack carried out by a knife-wielding man in the southern Israeli city.

"I would like to send heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the horrific attack yesterday in Be'er Sheva," ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We all pray for the well-being of the wounded. On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to embrace the families at this difficult time. May the memory of the murdered be blessed and preserved in our hearts always," he added.

Netanyahu's remarks come after on Tuesday he demanded "immediate action to catch all those were responsible for it and to bring them to justice." He also urged incumbent Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to "disregard all political considerations and immediately see to the apprehension of terrorist and restoration of security to residents of Beersheba," as reported by Times of Israel. Meanwhile, Bennett on Wednesday met with Chief of Police Kobu Shabtai and was also in touch with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who lamented the release of the "cursed terrorist" from prison in 2019.

The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, also condemned the brutal attack on innocent citizens. "Israel, like India, has been a victim of terrorism," he said, adding, "those responsible will be punished."

Four killed, several wounded in knife attack in Israel

The southern city of Israel, Beersheba has been rocked with fear and desperation after a knife-wielding man fatally stabbed four and injured several with grave wounds on Tuesday. The assailant, identified as Muhammad Alab Ahmed Abu Alkiyan, was convicted of promoting terrorism propaganda linked to ISIS in the school he taught at. The attack was reportedly the single deadliest in several years. Among the deceased victims were Menachem Yechezkel, a Rabbi, Moshe Kravitzky, Laura Yitzchak and Doris Yachbas, as per ex-PM Netanyahu.

Footage from the attack widely circulated on Twitter. In the clip, a bearded man can be seen lunging attacks on random victims in the streets outside a mall in Beersheba. The gruesome attacker was confronted by a bus driver, who shot him dead.

The attack has prompted opposition leaders in Israel to question the security situation in the south of Israel. In a tweet, Benjamin Netanyahu also lambasted the incumbent Israeli regime. "Bennett and Lapid's weakness is costing lives," he wrote, further accusing them of "abandoning lives of residents or Negev to bloodthirsty Islamic terrorists."

