Ex-Italy Footballer Feels COVID-19 Is The Toughest Opponent The Country Has Had To Face

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, former Barcelona football player Demetrio Albertini on Sunday stated that Italy is currently playing one of the most important games in history. Italy has so far witnessed 53,578 COVID-19 positive cases and 4,825 deaths due to the virus. The 1994 World Cup runner up, Albertini who now is the sporting director of Parma, stated that Coronavirus is one of the most difficult opponents that the country has ever faced, adding that it is a very 'difficult challenge' for Italy.

The Italian footballer exuded confidence in the people of Italy and added that they will achieve this goal. It is a difficult challenge and every one of us has to be at their best so that the country can defeat the virus, he said.

Italy calls in military to enforce lockdown

Italy is the worst-hit in the world and in the north of the country, particularly the Lombardy region, hospitals struggle to treat thousands of cases. While speaking at a news conference, President of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said that the government has agreed that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown.

Fontana said, “The request to use the army has been accepted and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy. It is still too little, but it is positive”. He further added, “Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising”.

Italy has come to a complete standstill as it is under lockdown. In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, several countries have also banned travel to and from Italy. The World Health Organisation has said that there is a need for bold measures in all European countries.

While speaking at a press conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge called Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat”.

(With ANI Inputs)