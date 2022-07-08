Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Declared Dead; Succumbs To Injuries After Being Shot At In Nara

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s upper house election. Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister passed away at the age of 67. Even though he left the Japanese PM’s office in 2020 citing health concerns, he never left the public eye and remained an influential personality in the country.

Abe was deemed “unresponsive” as the medics airlifted him to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and is in cardiopulmonary arrest. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attacker Tetsuya Yamagami waited diagonally behind the leader before the attack which took place as the 67-year-old delivered the speech. In the aftermath of the attack on Thursday, Yamagami can be seen wearing casual clothes and covering his face with a mask. He is said to be in his 40s and in one instance, he can be seen using a phone possibly to deviate focus of the crowd.

Earlier, Shinzo Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi who is also the defence minister, told reporters in Tokyo that the former Japanese PM is currently receiving a blood transfusion in hospital and that attempts are being made to save his life. He denounced the attack as 'unacceptable. as per reports.

Abe's shooter Tetsuya Yamagami: A former maritime Self Defense Force member

The local Japanese media reports have stated that the police have named Abe's shooting suspect Tetsuya Yamagami. Fuji TV stated that he was a former maritime Self Defense Force member for about three years, until around 2005. He used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM. It is also known that the man, who is said to be in his 40s, did not run away even after Abe collapsed to the ground. The police have taken the man into custody and an investigation has been launched.