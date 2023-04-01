Ex-Lafarge CEO Accuses French Intelligence Of Collaborating With Extremist Group In Syria

The former CEO of the French Industrial company, Lafarge accused French intelligence of having infiltrated the company in Syria and collaborated with the extremist group in the Middle Eastern country. Former CEO Bruno Lafont accused the French intelligence of using the industrial company to collaborate with extremist groups like ISIS. The explosive revelations by the CEO came during an interview with the French news outlet, Liberation. Lafont was among eight Lafarge executives who stood at the trials allegedly financing extremist groups including ISIS.

“The French authorities have encouraged us to maintain our activities in Syria,” Lafont asserted in an interview with the French news outlet. The extremist group shut down the factory operation in Jalabiya, Aleppo, back in September 2014. On 18 October 2022, Lafarge pleaded guilty to US charges that it made payments to the extremist groups that were operating in Syria. In the interview, the French CEO claimed that it was the French authorities that encouraged the company to continue its operation despite the havoc created by the extremist group. “It is clear that between the story we told at the beginning, the one that says that Lafarge, for purely lucrative reasons, would have financed terrorist groups in Syria between 2013 and 2014, and what we discover today, the situation is totally different,” he said in the Friday interview.

Lafont on special relations between the French state and Lafarge

The former CEO talked about the special relations between the French authorities and the Industrial giant. Lafont stated that the reason why the French authorities took a special interest in the company was the fact that the factory site was in a strategic location for the anti-terrorist coalition and for France. “We learn that there was a special relationship between the French State and its services, and Lafarge,” Lafot stated. “One of the reasons the state took an interest in us was that the factory site was really a strategic location for the anti-terrorist coalition and for France. This is why, I believe, that the authorities encouraged us, at least, to maintain our activities in Syria,” he added. Earlier, the French court accused Lafont of allegedly paying the group between 4.8 to 10 million Euros in 2013 and 2014. The erstwhile French CEO is planning to make a statement in the French court soon. It was the Swiss group Holcim that took over Lafarge and agreed to pay the fine of a whopping $778 million to the US when the French company pleaded guilty to supporting the terrorist organisation.