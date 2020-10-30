Ex-Malaysian PM Says Remarks 'taken Out Of Context', Slams Tech Giants For Removing Posts

After writing a 13-pointer blog glorifying violence was that was labelled by Twitter, Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a statement on October 30 that his remarks were “taken out of context” and that he is “indeed disgusted” with such attempts. On Twitter, while the 95-year-old ex-Malaysian leader said, “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past,” the French telecommunications minister demanded the microblogging platform to suspend his account.

In a lengthy rant on Facebook, Mohamad said, “I am indeed disgusted with attempts to misrepresent and take out of context what I wrote on my blog.”

“Because of the spin and out of context presentation by those that picked up my posting, reports were made against me and I am accused of promoting violence etc… on Facebook and Twitter, he added.

France’s Cédric O posted hours after Mohamad’s twitter spree that the French minister spoke with Twitter France about why former Malaysian PM’s “account must be suspended” and if the website remains unsuccessful in doing so, it would be an “accomplice” to the official call for killing people.

I just spoke with the MD of @TwitterFrance. The account of @chedetofficial must be immediately suspended. If not, @twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder. — Cédric O (@cedric_o) October 29, 2020

Facebook, Twitter are hypocritical: Mohamad

In the aftermath, Mohamad said that the critics of his post failed in reading his posts in entirety especially the next sentence which said, “But by and large Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead, the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings.” The ex-Malaysian leader claimed that both Facebook for taking down the posting and Twitter for labelling the same, irrespective of him giving an explanation and even slammed the move by social media platforms as ‘hypocritical’.

“On the one hand, they defended those who chose to display offending caricatures of Prophet Muhammad ... and expect all Muslims to swallow it in the name of freedom of speech and expression,” he said.

“On the other, they deleted deliberately that Muslims had never sought revenge for the injustice against them in the past,” and promoting hatred of the French people for Muslims, he added.

This spat comes between Mohamad and the critics came after French President Emmanuel Macron said that knife attack in Nice was an “Islamist terrorist attack”. However, in response to these remarks, former Malaysian PM justified how “angry people kill” and that the French have killed millions of people including Muslims throughout history. The unrest in France roots from the October 16 ‘terror attack’ when an 18-year-old beheaded French history teacher for showing Prophet Muhammad’s caricatures to his pupils.

