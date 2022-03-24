Ex-Nepal Ambassador To Denmark Slams China For Meddling In Kathmandu's Internal Matters

Former ambassador of Nepal to Denmark, Vijay Kant Karna on Wednesday rebuked China for meddling in internal matters of Kathmandu and encroaching along Nepal's external borders. Referring to Sri Lanka's debt crisis, he also warned the incumbent Nepali government of being "extremely cautious" before accepting loans from Beijing.

"Most importantly the activities and role played by China influencing the ratification of the US grant, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), should be understood as interference in Nepal's internal affairs by using Nepali political parties," Vijay Kant Karna said, as quoted by ANI.

"We need to be extremely cautious while accepting loans from China since it would be disasterous if we cannot repay them," he added.

Karna was talking about the US-led MCC pact signed by the Government of Nepal in 2017 that aimed at maintaining civil infrastructure like roads, increasing availability and reliability of electricity and ensuring cross-border electricity trade between Kathmandu and India. The deal was aimed at helping Nepal to spur investments, bolster the economy and substantially decline the poverty rate in the Himalayan country. However, the Chinese state media had strong reservations against the deal. China saw this as US interference in the Indo-Pacific, which undermined Nepal's sovereignty. Karna's remarks come just ahead of a bilateral visit by Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's three-day official visit to India.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to embark on a 3-day official visit to India from April 1-3: Nepal media 'The Kathmandu Post' — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Beijing must not interfere in Nepal's internal matters: Karna

A professor at Tribhuvan University in Nepal, Karna in conversation with local media expressed his discontent over the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Nepal. He flagged, Yi must ensure that Beijing "will not interfere" in the domestic affairs of Kathmandu. "Over the years China has also encroached upon some places in our Northern border, particularly in Dolakha and Humla regions," Karna said. Talking about the most comprehensive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China and the agreement signed in 2017 with Nepal. "I have heard that Nepal and China are making a framework agreement to implement some projects. Therefore, while negotiating the loan agreement it is important for Nepal to analyse the condition of Sri Lanka, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and other African countries." Karna's statement comes just ahead of Yi's three-day-long planned visit to Kathmandu beginning from March 25.

It is pertinent to mention that the BRI is a massive infrastructure project undertaken by Beijing to connect six main economic corridors across the world. According to Forbes, what was supposed to be a glob development initiative turned to become a "global trail of trouble" with countries like Sri Lanka tangled in "untenable" debt traps. After nearly seven years, many projects in Pakistan, Colombo, have remained in disrepair and rarely materialised. In addition, the projects funded with loans from China, which Sri Lanka struggled to pay back have led it to sink into a full-blown debt crisis of its own making.

Image: AP