Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Asks Forgiveness Over Handling Of Sex Abuse Cases, Denies Wrongdoing

Retired Pope Benedict XVI urged for forgiveness on Tuesday, February 8, for any “grievous faults” in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases. He, however, denied any role in wrongdoing after the report criticised his actions in four cases when he was archbishop of Munich, Germany, according to AP. The sexual abuse survivors insisted that his response showcased the Catholic hierarchy's "permanent" denial to acknowledge the responsibility for the rape.

On February 8, the Vatican released a letter that Benedict had written in response to the allegations along with the response of his lawyers. As per the AP report, the lawyers have provided an initial 82-page response about his five-year tenure in Munich. Pope Benedict XVI's lawyers have insisted that as an archbishop, he was not involved in "any cover-up of acts of abuse." Furthermore, the lawyers criticised the report's authors for misinterpreting their submission and emphasised that they had given no proof that showed that Benedict knew about the criminal history of any of the four priests.

'Heartfelt request for forgiveness': Pope Benedict XVI

Retired Pope Benedict XVI expressed pain for the abuses and the errors that had taken place in different locations during his tenure. According to The Associated Press, former Pope Benedict in the letter wrote, “And I have come to understand that we ourselves are drawn into this grievous fault whenever we neglect it or fail to confront it with the necessary decisiveness and responsibility, as too often happened and continues to happen." He further insisted that he can express his "profound shame" to all the victims of sexual abuse and "heartfelt request for forgiveness."

Report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese

Former Pope Benedict XVI has been responding to a January 20 report from the German law firm that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into the cases of sexual abuse that were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945-2019. The report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese faulted the handling of the four cases by the retired Pope Benedict XVI during his tenure as archbishop, according to AP. In the report, the former Pope Benedict XVI is accused of misconduct for not being able to restrict the ministry of the four priests who had been convicted criminally. Furthermore, the report also faulted his predecessors and successors and estimated that there at least 497 abuse victims over the decades and at least 235 suspected perpetrators.

