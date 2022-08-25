Ex-Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Return To Sri Lanka In First Week Of September: Sources

Days after fleeing to Thailand, former President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is scheduled to return to his country in the first week of September. Rajapaksa is most likely to make a comeback on September 2 or 3, according to a source cited by Daily Mirror. His Mirihana home has been given strict security.

After violent protests broke out in Colombo and protesters enraged by the nation's economic crisis stormed his official residence and office, Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka in the early hours of July 13. After arriving in Singapore and receiving a 14-day visit pass, he resigned as the President.

The former President arrived in Thailand on August 11 in response to a request from the Sri Lankan government. Thailand, however, had denied reports that the former President of Sri Lanka has sought asylum in the country. Thailand's Foreign Ministry said Rajapaksa had requested to visit the country but had no intention of seeking political asylum.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had earlier asked President Ranil Wickremesinghe to set up the former leader's return. The president reportedly then got in touch with Rajapaksa to go over plans for his return to the nation. The request was made by Gotabaya's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's SLPP during a meeting with the current President Ranil Wickremesinghe today, according to the Colombo Gazette.

Wickremesinghe asked to make sure that Rajapaksa given safe passage into Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan President was asked to make sure that Gotabaya Rajapaksa was given safe passage into the island nation. In the meantime, President Wickremesinghe was given the assurance that the SLPP would support him fully in resolving the nation's current crisis by Basil Rajapaksa, the party's national organiser and a former finance minister.

Thailand would be the second Southeast Asian country, following the Maldives, where Rajapaksa sought temporary refuge after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. On July 15, the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, announced Rajapaksa's official resignation.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka in Parliament on July 21 following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He was previously appointed as Sri Lanka's interim president after Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by enraged protesters during the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP