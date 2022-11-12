Ex-security Guard At UK Embassy In Berlin Admits To Spying For Russia; Faces 14-yr Prison

In a shocking case of espionage, a former British security guard who worked at Britain’s embassy in Berlin has pleaded guilty to passing confidential material to an attache of the Russian military. In the rare espionage prosecution, 58-year-old David Smith faces up to 14 years in prison for his actions, reported The Guardian.

As per reports, Smith passed information about the staff and the layout of the British embassy in Berlin, along with other confidential material between May 2020 and August 2021.

Sting Operation revealed the espionage

The embassy guard was caught following a sting operation and extradited back to the United Kingdom to be prosecuted at the Old Bailey under the UK’s Official Secrets Acts. David Smith pleaded guilty to eight counts of charges a week ago. However, this came after a ninth charge was dropped by the prosecutors, reported The Guardian.

Smith’s role in the espionage was revealed after a joint investigation by the British and German security services concluded that he had been selling information to the Russians since the spring of 2020. This came after MI5 and its European counterparts trailed him for months.

David Smith is said to have shared the identities, addresses and telephone numbers of various UK officials and civil servants with the Russian attache, General Major Sergey Chukhurov, The Guardia reported.

Moreover, it was revealed following a police raid on Smith’s house that he had taken and collected photographs of staff security pass, posters and whiteboards in the embassy, organisational charts, and had filmed a walkthrough video revealing some of the building’s layout.

Additionally, emails and documents marked “secret” were also discovered at the apartment. These were apparently prepared for passing to his Russian contacts. Originally from Paisley, Renfrewshire, Smith had been employed at the embassy in Berlin as a security guard for about eight years. According to the prosecutors, Smith had become disillusioned with the west at some point during his service and became a supporter of Russia.

Moreover, further investigation has revealed a draft letter addressed to a previous Russian military attache, Col Sivov. The draft has been dated 14 May 2020, in which Smith states that he wants to remain anonymous and revealed that he worked at the embassy.