Ex-South African President Zuma Undergoes "highly Confidential" Surgery: Lawyers

South Africa's imprisoned ex-president Jacob Zuma will continue to stay at the hospital after undergoing an unspecified surgery recently, jail authorities said on Monday. Zuma is in prison for defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that the Former President, Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, remains in the hospital outside Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15- month sentence," prison authorities said in a media statement. "Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible," the statement added.

Ex-South African president's health is the utmost priority: Jail authority

Department of Correctional Services spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo, in a statement, said that the inmates are not placed in correctional centres voluntarily and hence, it is an inescapable responsibility and duty of the jail authorities to take care of them.

Any violation or compromise of their constitutional rights, which include access to health care would be a blunder, Nxumalo added. "We appeal to all people to refrain from speculating on the health of Mr Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him," he informed.

Health report of Jacob Zuma is highly confidential: Legal team

Jail authorities have, however, denied offering any details pertaining to Zuma's health and upcoming surgeries. When asked the same to Zuma's legal team, they said it is "highly confidential".

Meanwhile, the judge said if Zuma's medical review report was positive, the trial would resume next month. "If the medical report should be that Mr Zuma's state of health is safe, that he can attend the court then obviously there will no need for a postponement and the matter on the 9th of September will then take place," Judge Koen said.

Zuma’s imprisonment last month sparked violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, which quickly descended into widespread looting of shopping centres and the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), more than 330 people died in the rioting and over R20 billion ($1.36 billion) in property was destroyed.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/PTI)