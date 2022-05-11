Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer Roshan Mahanama Joins Anti-government Protesters In Colombo

Joining a slew of notable names who voiced their support for anti-government demonstrations in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, veteran cricketer Roshan Mahanama on Tuesday, 10 May, expressed his support for protestors. Taking to Twitter, Mahanama urged people to showcase their opposition to the government in a peaceful manner and abstain from resorting to violence against fellow countrymen, public and private property. Mahanama joined a group of anti-government protesters in Galle Face in Sri Lanka's capital on Tuesday.

In the tweet, Roshan Mahanama stated that he had arrived at Galle Face to stand in solidarity with his fellow protesters in the fight "against the corrupt, power-hungry leaders of our country." Sharing a picture of himself while partaking in the protest, Roshan Mahanama asserted that staying back at home while witnessing the country going into chaos was not an option for him. Mahanama highlighted that they have for almost a month held "peaceful protest" and it needs to continue "despite state-sanctioned violent attempts to turn the country into utter chaos." In the tweet, Roshan Mahanama further added, "I urge you all to keep the peaceful protests going to salvage our motherland from burning any further."

Staying at home while watching the country go into chaos was not an option. As soon as possible, I walked to Galle Face from home last afternoon to stand in solidarity with the fellow protestors and to show my support towards the fight against the corrupt, power hungry leaders pic.twitter.com/u1A9NwjFTJ — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) May 10, 2022

Economic & political turmoil in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is confronting an acute economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. Expressing discontent with the Rajapaksa administration's inaction amidst the worsening economic crisis, civilians in Sri Lanka have taken to the streets to protest against the authorities. The people have been demanding the immediate ouster of the Rajapaksa government. Even though the cabinet ministers had resigned in April, however, the government led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not step down and appointed new ministers. On May 9, violent clashes erupted between people supporting the government and anti-government protesters who had camped outside Prime Minister Rajapaksa's residence as well as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office.

Eight people including a lawmaker killed amid Sri Lanka protests

Kamal Gunaratne, secretary to the Ministry of Defence said that eight people including a lawmaker from the ruling party, SLPP, and two police personnel were killed and 219 people were injured in the violence, according to Associated Press. After weeks of protests, Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 9, on Twitter, announced that he has resigned as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The resignation of Rajapaksa did little to pacify demonstrators as people continued to protest against the government on Tuesday, 10 May despite the curfew imposed in the country. According to AP, Sri Lanka’s defence ministry has ordered forces to shoot anyone causing injury to people or damaging property. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged people to stay calm and stop violence and acts of revenge against fellow countrymen. He stressed that they will make every effort to restore political stability in the country.

Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President.



අගමැති ධූරයෙන් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය ජනාධිපතිතුමා වෙත යොමු කළෙමි. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 9, 2022

I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations.



All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 10, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: Facebook/RoshanMahanama/AP