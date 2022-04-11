As efforts to form an all-party interim government in Sri Lanka to deal with the unprecedented economic crisis remain inconclusive, former Prime Minister of the country Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke to Republic on Monday. Highlighting that the situation is going to get worse, the former Prime Minister highlighted how right now is just a 'short break' because the indian credit line is operational.

"The credit line from India, the credit line for all types of goods will most probably be over by end of May, some say it will be earlier. And as far as the world credit line is concerned, some say it will end latest by the second week of May. Then the country will come to a halt," Wickremesinghe said, adding that the country does not even have enough foreign exchange. " It is probable that the private sector will have to close by June. Already, the shortages are affecting the hospitals, and the health services, in fact, it is affecting us in all sectors," he further said.

'China will give us additional loans'

Talking about China, the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister said the Xi Jinping-led country gives SOPs and credit line in their own currencies and force them to buy only Chinese. "They have said that they don't reschedule loans. However, they have promised an additional loan of a billion, to repay the existing loan," Wickremesinghe said.

He also took the question on the cabinet rejig in the country and said that the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has made it clear that he would not be resigning. " He has said that he can get removed the Prime Minister (Mahinda Rajapaksa) if someone produced 113-114 members of the Parliament," he said.

He added, "These have been the discussion between members who have decided to become independent and the President. and I know there have been round of talks with other political parties. that's the position but I don't think they can find the numbers."

'Sri Lankans are desperate'

Opining on the upheaval in the country due to the existing crisis, the former Sri Lankan Prime Minister said that they were 'desperate'. Ranil Wickremesinghe supported his point with examples of families coming to the streets to protest and said, "Especially, all the young people who started on in life, they are desperate and want to leave the country because they feel they have no future. I don't think this can hold for too long."