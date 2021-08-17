Ex-Western Interpreter Urges Afghanistan, US Govt To Secure His Family

As the Taliban seized several parts of Afghanistan, lakhs of civilians have been living in a state of fear of being brutally killed by the extremist group. In video footage that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul, Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing U.S. military jet has stunned the whole world. Similarly, a former interpreter for Western military forces in Afghanistan, who fled to Paris in 2014, has now pleaded with the US government to keep his family safe in the war-torn country.

'Have not seen my family since 2014': Ex-Western interpreter

According to a report by the US News, the 35-year-old man, hailing from Kandahar, had fled Afghanistan in 2014 after working with the US troops for nearly 10 years. He said that his work had forced him to flee from the country in order to safeguard his family. "Just because of my work, my family is at risk. Please save them. Please don't punish my family due to my work," urged the 35-year-old man to the Afghan government as well as the US government. Further, he added that he has not seen his family for the last seven years. "Can you imagine, I have not met any of my family members since 2014," added the 35-year-old refugee in France.

Afghanistan continuously seeing humanitarian crises since August 14

Meanwhile, on August 15, at the Kabul airport, scores of people ran alongside the giant U.S. Air Force plane, and some managed to get a foothold before it took off. In another video, at least three persons were seen falling from the C-17 Globemaster flight from mid-air as they attempted to cling on to the landing gear even after the flight's takeoff. People could be heard saying, “Look, one fell” and then, “Ohhh, another also fell.” A day before Talian announced victory over the national capital, a steady stream of people makes their way first to ticket sale counters set up on the parking lot outside the terminal. They push their luggage, load carts with carpets, television sets and mementoes, stuff clothes inside purses to make their weight limit as they slowly inch forward. The lucky ones, those who managed to get a ticket for a flight out to anywhere, then wait more than three hours to make it inside the terminal, bidding tearful goodbyes to loved ones they are leaving behind.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)