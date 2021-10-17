Ex Yudh Abhyas 21: India-US Soldiers Play Kabaddi, Football During Military Exercise

Indian and American soldiers played friendly matches of Kabaddi, American Football, Soccer and Volleyball during Indo-US Joint Training Exercise on Saturday, October 16, said the Ministry of Defence. According to the statement released by the Indian Army on Saturday, October 16 as part of "ice-breaking activities", four mixed teams, comprising troops from both US and India, played several friendly matches with true sportsmanship spirit. "Both contingents learned from each other's games. Whereas the Indian troops tried their hand at American Football, the US troops participated with equal zeal and vigour in Kabaddi," said the Indian Army.

Notably, the 17th Edition of Indo – US joint training exercise "EX YUDH ABHYAS 21" commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) on October 15, Friday. The ministry informed that the Indian troops got a grand welcome from the US Army. During the event, both the countries unfurled their National Flags and played their National anthems, “Jana Gana Mana” and “The Star-Spangled Banner". Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that the sports activities among the troops of both countries enable them to know each other closely. It said that these events would further help the troops in other sports events such as firing, rappelling and the final validation exercise.

Around 300 US Army soldiers and 350 Indian soldiers participate in Joint exercise

"The joint exercise will facilitate both Armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange. This will help them in undertaking joint operations at the Battalion level in mountainous terrain with cold climatic conditions under the ambit of the United Nations," read the statement released by the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army statement, around 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 MADRAS Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise.

The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency / Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. During the opening ceremony Major General Brian Eifler, Commander US Army, Alaska, formally welcomed the Indian contingent. He urged both contingents to focus on improving cohesion and interoperability to achieve the training objectives of the exercise. He stressed the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each others’ experiences.

