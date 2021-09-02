'Excellent Interaction': India's Envoy To US Hosts Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Wendy Sherman

Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at India House on Wednesday. Senior officials from the US Department of State, National Security Council and Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate were also present at India House. Taking to Twitter, Taranjit Singh Sandhu shared glimpses of the interaction held between the dignitaries including Wendy Sherman at India House. In his tweet, Sandhu mentioned that they interacted on various facets of the India-US partnership.

Taking to Twitter, India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed about hosting United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday. He wrote, "Pleasure to host Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla this evening at India House. Appreciate presence of @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman & senior officials frm @StateDept @WHNSC & office of @ClimateEnvoy. Excellent interactions on various facets of India US partnership". Alongside the caption, India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu also shared pictures of the interaction held between the dignitaries on Twitter.

Earlier on August 23, India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington. Taking to Twitter, Sandhu informed that they discussed strengthening India-US commercial and economic relations. Ambassador of India to the US also underscored the commitment of the US and India to elevate the growing business ties in the support of a broader strategic relationship.

Sandhu and Raimondo discussed about "US-India collaboration in technology, enhancing the economic policies to further strengthen the collaboration", stated the official statement. Indian envoy and US official exchanged views on the scheduling of the US-India CEO Forum, the US-India Commercial Dialogue. They also discussed about the rescheduling of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting. The United States Department of Commerce in a statement said, "During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship".

A pleasure speaking with Secretary @CommerceGov @SecRaimondo today. Discussed strengthening India-US commercial and economic ties, including supply chain resilience and enhanced cooperation in tech.sectors. pic.twitter.com/c6XKkxFQJw — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 23, 2021

