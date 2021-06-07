EXCLUSIVE: Mehul Choksi Admits 'friendship' With 'mystery Woman' Barbara In Complaint Copy

Ahead of Mehul Choksi's bail hearing in a Dominica Court, Republic TV has accessed his complaint to the Dominica Police where the fugitive has detailed his relationship with mystery woman 'Barbara' who he has claimed was behind his 'abduction.' In the complaint, Mehul Choksi has officially admitted to his friendship with Barbara, and has acknowledged that he had known her for close to a year.

The diamantaire has stated that Barbara resided opposite his residence in Jolly Harbour since 2020. He has also shared that she was friendly with his staff, met and interacted with him regularly, and the two would often go on walks together in the evening.

Mehul Choksi's wife spills beans on 'mystery woman'

This comes in line with Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi's previous statements to Republic TV. Last week, Mehul Choksi's wife said that she did not know 'Barbara' personally and that Mehul Choksi had first met her in August 2020 after she occupied a home opposite them. Priti Choksi had also revealed that the 'mystery woman' would go on walks with Mehul Choksi to public beaches and claimed that she had once insisted on going to a secluded place to which her husband had denied and had suggested going to dinner instead.

"The authorities are looking into that (mystery woman leaving Antigua) and they believe that she left the island very soon after this happened. I believe the investigations are on & I wouldn't know more than that,' Priti Choksi told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Mehul Choksi kidnapped?

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, with the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' him. Speaking to Republic TV Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, "Everything was going perfect for Mehul Choksi in Antigua. I see no reason, why he would decide to escape from there."

Earlier today, Republic TV accessed footage of a middle-aged man who is perceived to be the 'mastermind' behind Mehul Choksi's escape plan. It is being stated that Choksi before entering Dominica had first made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. He later landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route. This comes in complete contrast to the 'kidnapping' and 'honey trapping' claims made by Choksi's lawyer.