EXCLUSIVE: Smoke Seen Billowing Out At Kabul Airport, Sporadic Firing Reported

In an exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, smoke is seen billowing out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where evacuations of foreign nationals and citizens are currently ongoing. In the video shot from miles away from the airport, hundreds of people are seen staring at the smoke, as the sporadic firing takes place.

Kabul has become a crisis point since the Taliban attacked it on Sunday. Shocking visuals have emerged from the capital as the insurgents boosted offensive against the people for showing resistance.

Numerous Afghans were spotted waving the Afghan Flag on Independence Day near Kabul airport. However, chaos erupted as the Taliban open fired and killed several people. The flag-waving people were also attacked at various other cities within the war-torn nation.

The insurgents were also seen covering up and hiding the Afghan flag. They have executed four Afghan forces commanders publicly to create horror among civilians.

Afghans show resistance, parade 100m-long Afghanistan Flag on Kabul roads

Scores of Afghans took to the streets of Kabul marching with a 100-metre long national flag, as a demonstration against the Taliban takeover. The act of stupendous bravery was associated with the people's emotions against the Taliban and their hardline set of rules. The daring act was in sharp contrast with ex-President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban encircled Kabul.

Women and Children also chanted 'National Flag Is Our Identity' and 'long Live Afghanistan'. This development comes after the Taliban declared Afghanistan an 'Islamic Emirate' on Thursday on the country's 102nd Independence Day.

The Taliban has captured most of the country following US troops exit, ending 20 years of war in the country. As the extremists advanced to the capital, President Ashraf Ghani surrendered and fled the country.

However, despite the Taliban's growing offences, Panjshir Valley has emerged as a ray of hope. An anti-Taliban front is being formed by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late Afghan Politician Ahmad Shah Massoud. He has reportedly received support from 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh.