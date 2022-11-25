Exercise Garuda Shakti: Indian-Indonesian Special Forces Train For Jungle Warfare

A contingent of Indian Special Forces is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training Exercise called Garuda Shakti with the Special Forces of Indonesia at Sangga Buana Training Area in Indonesia’s Karawang. The Special Forces elements from the two nations conducted jungle warfare training Friday, with an aim to share best practices and enhance interoperability.

The jungle warfare training amid the eighth edition of the Garuda Shakti series of bilateral military exercises also included tactical drills and practice for room intervention by the SF troops. Troops from the Indian Army’s Special Forces battalion from the elite Parachute Regiment are participating in the gruelling exercise, which will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, tactical drills, techniques and procedures. The exercise kicked off on 21 November after a comprehensive 13-day training programme was worked out, the Indian Ministry of Defense revealed in a press release. Furthermore, a 48-hour long validation exercise will culminate Exercise-Garuda Shakti.

Training regimen of the SF troops amid Ex-Garuda Shakti

The 13-day training program of the bilateral military exercise includes orientation of the Special Forces troops of both nations to advance skills and sharing of information on military equipment, tactics, techniques, innovations, and procedures. Moreover, the two countries will share lessons learnt from various operations conducted in jungle terrain by the Special Forces elements, including strikes on terrorist camps.

Image: Twitter/@SWComd_IA

Additionally, the exercise is set to share the lifestyle and culture of the SF elements from both nations to foster military cooperation. Ex-Garuda Shakti will help enhance the know-how of counter-terror operations, regional security operations, and peacekeeping operations in an international environment and will facilitate both Indian and Indonesian militaries to know each other better.

The Indian Defense Ministry further noted that “The exercise is yet another significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring regional security."

Roots of Ex-Garuda Shakti

The exercise between India and Indonesia was first held in 2012. Indian government’s Look East Policy, which came into effect in 1991, has enhanced and expanded bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Indian military has had extensive experience in jungle warfare, having carried out a cross-border counter-insurgency operation in Myanmar in 2015. The operation code-named ‘Hot Persuit’ was aimed at neutralizing insurgents belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K). Furthermore, Indian Special Forces conducted another cross-border surgical strike in 2016 against Pakistan-based terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) region. Notably, jungle warfare was a significant factor in the success of both surgical strikes.

The Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) located in Vairengte, Mizoram, has previously been used as training grounds for the exercise between Indian and Indonesian special forces. CIJWS carries the motto: "fight the guerrilla like a guerrilla".