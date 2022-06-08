China is known for its tight control of both traditional and new media to identify and thwart subversion of Beijing's governance in the mainland as well as occupied territories. Chinese President Xi Jinping-led government has deployed a myriad of censoring policies, including sweeping restrictions on publishing houses, particularly in Tibet. Speaking on the same at the Taipei International Book Exhibition 2022 was a representative of the exiled Tibet government, Bawa Kelsang Gyaltsen.

On Tuesday, Gyaltsen outlined the measures China has imposed on book publication, Central Tibet Administration said in a statement. The published writer was launching his latest and previous works at the Taipei International Book Exhibition 2022. He also acquainted his audience with books on His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Tibet's History, Tibet's religion and culture, education and environment, and relations between Tibet and China. He also narrated scripts from books written by Tibetans, Taiwanese, and Chinese before answering questions.

"Representative Bawa Kelsang Gyaltsen introduced to the spectators about Beijing’s restrictions and regulations on publishing books as well as the intentions of Ganjong Publication’s issuance of books on Tibet in the Chinese language while expressing his appreciations to volunteers at the Publication for their assistance," Tibet administration said in a statement.

Gyaltsen further expressed his gratitude to Taiwan, saying "the country is the only Chinese speaking place where Chinese books on Tibet issue are permitted to publish."

The book fair was graced by Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te, Cultural Minister Lee Yung-te, and David Kibler from French Bureau Francais de Taiwan. Inaugurated on June 2, the book fair has around 300 domestic and overseas participants. Given the geopolitical landscape, Taipei also welcomed Ukraine to the expo for the first time at the 'We stand with Ukraine' section, Focus Taiwan reported.

Beijing attempting to 'deTibetanize' education system in Tibet: Experts

Tibetan experts raised serious concerns over the increasing interference of the Chinese government in the education system of Tibet. According to a report by Tibet Press, the think tanks at a webinar last May held an extensive discussion on "China Using Education as the Last Tool of Colonizing Tibetan Minds”. They noted, that Beijing is trying to ‘deTibetanize’ the Tibetan people by brainwashing the students. During the webinar, the experts also highlighted how the Chinese Communist government launched a movement through a chain of residential schools. "The youngsters were being taught biased and wrong history lessons where Tibetans were portrayed as inferior to the Chinese masters. It acted as a sheer tool to colonize the Tibetan minds" using Communist tools, as per the research. Meanwhile, Eleanor Byrne-Rosengren, the co-founder of ‘Tibet Solidarity’, in his report found that over 86,000 Tibetan children were coerced to join the Chinese boarding schools and were forced to separate themselves from their family members.

(Image: @Tibet.net)