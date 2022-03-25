Exiled Tibetans Urge India To Press China's FM Wang Yi To Resume Talks With Dalai Lama

In the wake of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's official visit to New Delhi, exiled Tibetans raised the issue of Beijing-sourced repressed policies in Lhasa and called upon India to urge Beijing to resume dialogue with the 14th Dalai Lama, Tensin Gyatso. The request holds relevance as Tibet enjoyed its independent statehood until 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) invaded the country. Currently, Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing and Chinese officials and authorities are responsible for local matters of Tibet, to which, the citizens rebuke.

China should 'stop eradicating Tibetan identity'

Notably, Tibetan Parliamentarians-in-exile also demanded that China should stop meddling with Lhasa's internal matters and oppression of Beijing's critics in the regime. Expressing a mixed reaction to Yi's visit to the national capital, Thubten Gyatso, a Tibetan MP told ANI, "I would like to request the Government of India to raise Tibetan issues during the meeting with the Chinese foreign minister and also press for resumption of dialogue with his Holiness, the Dalai Lama. I would also like to ask the Chinese government to stop eradicating Tibetan identity and stop the repressive policies inside Tibet."

Another Tibetan Member of Parliament in Dharamsala Namgyal Dolkar stated that Wang Yi is not welcome in a free and democratic country like India.

"Wang Yi is not welcome in a free and democratic country. His country is responsible for the unabated repression of rights of the [people in Tibet for a long time, China is also responsible for the death of so many Indians soldiers on the border," he said.

Furthermore, Chodak Gyamtso, another Tibetan MP, underlined the importance of the visit f the Chinese Foreign Minister, saying, "It is very important to raise Tibet issue with both the sides."

Tibetan Youth Congress to hold protests amid Chinese Minister's visit to New Delhi

With the arrival of Wang Yi to the national capital to discuss the LAC resolution and the Ukraine crisis, Tibetan Youth Congress is organising a protest in front of the Hyderabad House, Ashoka Road at 1400 hours on Friday.

TYC condemns Wang Yi’s visit and intends to expose China for all the lies, fabrications and atrocities committed not just to the Tibetans but to the world at large, the official statement read.

Tibetan Youth Congress put forward three demands as follows:

Make China Accountable for all the atrocities committed to the people of Tibet, Uyghurs, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southern Mongolia.

To counter and combat PLA transgressions at the Line of Actual Control, Tibet remains the only viable solution.

To release all the imprisoned Tibetan political prisoners unconditionally.

