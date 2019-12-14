The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Expatriate Gets Hired In Dubai After Tweet Seeking Job Goes Global

Rest of the World News

Expatriate seeking jobs asks Twitter for help, his tweet instantly goes viral and his private messages are flooded with people offering to help him find a job

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Expatriate

An expatriate living in Dubai had just been fired due to his job becoming redundant. In an attempt to try and find a new job the expatriate decided to go on Twitter and try to market himself in hopes of getting a job. The expatriate community in Dubai came to the rescue and flooded his private chat.

The expatriate community to the rescue

In the tweet put up by Jonathan Grad, he stated that his position was made redundant and that if anyone needed a General Manager or Assistant F&B Manager in UAE or Asia they should get in contact with him or pass the word along. The 46-year old's private messages were flooded with messages from people who wanted to help. Though one of these avenues he was lucky enough to land a job.

Read: Yuvraj Singh And Rohit Sharma Take Their Twitter Banter To Another Level, Fans Left Amused

Read: WhatsApp New Update Causes App To Crash, Netizens Take To Twitter To Complain

Jonathan put up a follow-up tweet where he stated that after 17 days of redundancy and hundreds of retweets, dozens of emails & DMs, 20-odd applications & 4 interviews (3 with the same company) he finally got a new job. While talking to local media he said that he received an absolute flood of messages and through that, he got in touch with the present employer that called him in for a chat.

Read: Damien Martyn Welcomes Ricky Ponting On Twitter With Some Banter, Fans Go Nostalgic

Read: Greta Thunberg: How Simply Changing Twitter Bio Destroys Climate Sceptic World Leaders

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST