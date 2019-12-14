Expatriate Gets Hired In Dubai After Tweet Seeking Job Goes Global

An expatriate living in Dubai had just been fired due to his job becoming redundant. In an attempt to try and find a new job the expatriate decided to go on Twitter and try to market himself in hopes of getting a job. The expatriate community in Dubai came to the rescue and flooded his private chat.

The expatriate community to the rescue

In the tweet put up by Jonathan Grad, he stated that his position was made redundant and that if anyone needed a General Manager or Assistant F&B Manager in UAE or Asia they should get in contact with him or pass the word along. The 46-year old's private messages were flooded with messages from people who wanted to help. Though one of these avenues he was lucky enough to land a job.

So I was made redundant today. If anyone needs a Restaurant General Manager or Assistant F&B Manager with luxury brand experience with Jumeirah, Emaar Hospitality & Sofitel, either in the UAE or Asia, I'd be massively grateful for passing the word on... — Jonathan (@jonathangard) November 12, 2019

Jonathan put up a follow-up tweet where he stated that after 17 days of redundancy and hundreds of retweets, dozens of emails & DMs, 20-odd applications & 4 interviews (3 with the same company) he finally got a new job. While talking to local media he said that he received an absolute flood of messages and through that, he got in touch with the present employer that called him in for a chat.

17 days after redundancy, hundreds of retweets, dozens of emails & DMs, 20-odd applications & 4 interviews (3 with same company)...



I GOT A NEW JOB.



Thank you for all the kind messages and to everyone who tried to help. I’ll be running Le Petit Belge in Motor City. It’s swish. pic.twitter.com/O9byMRcAER — Jonathan (@jonathangard) December 6, 2019

