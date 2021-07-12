'Experience Of Lifetime': Richard Branson On Historic Voyage To The Edge Of Space

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on July 11 explained his historic voyage to the edge of the space aboard his company’s vessel as the “experience of a lifetime” and the one that he hopes will prevail in an era of lucrative space tourism. During a live feed at the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico, the British billionaire said, “Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far.”

The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States allowing all six passengers including Branson to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature. Even though the company was prepared for any unprecedented situations, the trip preceded as planned. The touchdown occurred around 9:40 AM Mountain Time (1540 GMT) nearly an hour after take-off.

While the successful mission implied that Branson had defeated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the British billionaire hailed the “experience of a lifetime” along with acknowledgement of the “hard, hard work” that went into the flight. Branson is now the first owner-astronaut to take part in the mission until Bezos kickstarts a similar mission through his Blue Origin in a few days.

Branson said: “I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of a new space age. As Virgin’s founder, I was honoured to test the incredible customer experience as part of this remarkable crew of mission specialists and now astronauts. I can’t wait to share this experience with aspiring astronauts around the world.”

He continued, “Our mission is to make space more accessible to all. In that spirit, and with today’s successful flight of VSS Unity, I’m thrilled to announce a partnership with Omaze and Space for Humanity to inspire the next generation of dreamers. For so long, we have looked back in wonder at the space pioneers of yesterday. Now, I want the astronauts of tomorrow to look forward and make their own dreams come true.”

Welcome to the dawn of a new space age #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/Rlim1UGMkx — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

‘Landmark moment for Virgin Galactic’

Meanwhile, on the ground, Michael Colglazier, the chief executive of Virgin Galactic said, “Today is a landmark achievement for the Company and a historic moment for the new commercial space industry. With each successful mission we are paving the way for the next generation of astronauts. I want to thank our talented team, including our pilots and crew, whose dedication and commitment made today possible. They are helping open the door for greater access to space – so it can be for the many and not just for the few.” Now, tourists expected to pay $250,000 for a spaceflight on Virgin Galactic including four minutes of zero gravity.

IMAGE: @RichardBranson/Twitter

