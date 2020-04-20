Experts Warn Coronavirus Recovery Does Not Give Immunity For Life

Many believe that recovering from coronavirus develops immunity against the disease, but health experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have warned otherwise. According to reports, scientists have said the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, is an RNA-based virus and it can take about three weeks to build up a sufficient amount of antibodies which may only provide protection for few months.

However, Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Emergencies Programme while speaking at a press conference said that it is still unknown as to how long a recovered patient would have immunity. "We would expect that to be a reasonable period of protection, but it is very difficult to say with a new virus - we can only extrapolate from other coronaviruses, and even that data is quite limited," Ryan said.

Media reports suggest that SARS-1, which broke out in 2003 and killed nearly 800 people would give immunity to recovered patients for about three years. Developing immunity against a virus means that a human body's immune system remembers getting infected by a normal viral virus once, which normally prevents from being infected again by the same virus later on in the future. The example for that can be measles, where overcoming the sickness gives immunity for life.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.40 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,65,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world with a recorded death toll of 15,000 and above.

(Image Credit: AP)