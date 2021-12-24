Explained: Can 'Delmicron' Lead To New COVID-19 Wave Across The Globe?

As the world is reeling under the threat of rising cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, a possible COVID-19 wave is known as the 'Delmicron' appears to be making its presence among the medical community. Delmicron is not a new COVID strain, but a combination of the Delta and Omicron viruses that is fuelling COVID-19 cases across the globe. Whilst the highly mutated Omicron variant is rapidly spreading, the threat of the Delta variant is also far from over. Hence, the nomenclature was created by combining both variants, which are currently prevalent all over the world, including India. With the rapid surge in cases across the world, medical experts have warned of a possibility of a new COVID-19 wave.

Delmicron infection and its symptoms

As per reports, Delmicron infection occurs when a person is infected with both Delta and Omicron at the same time. It can also occur if a person who has recovered from a COVID-19 variant like Delta becomes infected with another variant like Omicron. According to experts, such infections are uncommon, but they can occur as a result of being exposed to busy settings where different people may be carrying and transmitting multiple variants of the virus. Delmicron has no identifiable symptoms, and even if it did, none have been officially examined. Fever, cough, runny nose, headache, and loss of smell and/or taste have all been reported by Delta and Omicron patients so far. Omicron, on the other hand, has a milder effect than Delta, resulting in fewer incidences of hospitalisation and death.

Risk of Delmicron and ways to avoid it

Experts believe that people with weakened immune systems are more likely to contract double infections. They are also of the opinion that co-infection is more likely in people who have comorbidities or other vulnerabilities, such as old age. Although there is not much information about 'Delmicron' yet, COVID-appropriate behaviours such as masking and social distancing, as well as avoiding large gatherings, must be followed. Vaccines are also one of the most effective lines of defence that people have. Authorities in the United States, where the Omicron form has already supplanted Delta as the prevalent strain, are stepping up vaccine coverage and booster shots to avoid a new wave of fatalities.

Delmicron in the US

The highly contagious Omicron variant was first detected last month in South Africa and has now been reported in 89 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to data, Omicron is the most dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of all new cases. Meanwhile, the Delta variant was responsible for more than 99.5% of COVID-19 infections in the country last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a statement from Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government’s task force on COVID-19, Delmicron has resulted in a 'mini tsunami of cases' in Europe and the United States. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, the Omicron strain is predicted to cause 140 million new infections between January and March, which is almost 60% of the American population.

Delmicron threat in European countries

According to UK researchers, COVID-19 is likely to infect persons who have a sore throat, a runny nose, and a headache. Based on public feedback and tracking of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zoe COVID study team estimates that 50% of those with cold-like symptoms have COVID-19, a coronavirus-caused illness. The Omicron variant has caused an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to British experts. As the Omicron variant spreads across Europe, European leaders are imposing fresh Coronavirus limitations. Germany and Portugal are among the countries that have announced post-Christmas bans and increased social distance measures. In several European nations, Omicron is already the most dominant version.

Delmicron threat in India

Despite the fact that Omicron cases have been continuously increasing, an outbreak is yet to occur, with a total of 358 cases of the new variant have been found in India so far. However, the Delta variety, which caused the second wave earlier this year, infected millions of people in the country. The majority of the cases in India are currently derivatives of the Delta variant with experts still examining how Omicron will react to the Delta strains existing in India. Despite initial reports indicating that the Omicron variant causes a less severe disease than previous strains, medical experts and public health professionals advise caution due to its frequent and unusually high number of mutations. They argue these could complicate aspects such as transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance.

Omicron variant could overtake Delta: Scientists

It is significant to mention here that the Omicron variant has been categorised as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation. According to a statistical analysis undertaken by South African scientists, the Omicron variant could overtake Delta as the most dominant variant by 2022. They also stated that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect humans than prior COVID variants. They also stated that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect humans than prior COVID variants, according to a report by Sputnik.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Pixabay