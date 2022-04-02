Explained: How India Is Aiding Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis As China Turns Its Back

Amid an unprecedented economic crisis driven by mismanagement of finances and ill-timed tax cuts, the Sri Lankan government is struggling to provide basic needs to its 22 million citizens. It is pertinent to mention that China’s excessive loans were partly responsible for Sri Lanka facing fears of going bankrupt, and Beijing now has appeared to turn its back on the island nation. While the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government has continued to scramble efforts to tackle the crisis, India stood up as one of its strongest supporters of Colombo.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed protests, which were triggered by people being forced to queue for basic goods and facing long hours of blackouts. The demonstrations took a significantly violent turn on Thursday night when the demonstrators set a bus on fire outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence in Colombo. Rajapaksa on Friday declared a nationwide public emergency which came into effect on April 1.

Amid fears of the Sri Lankan crisis escalating further, India has acted with remarkable speed while also being cautious. China has repeatedly said that it is working on a solution for Sri Lanka in negotiations with Colombo but any concrete help is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the island country is left knocking on the doors of reliable neighbours such as India as Rajapaksa struggles to run the nation having a foreign reserve of just $2.31 billion. Sri Lanka is also facing a trade deficit of $10 billion.

How is India helping Sri Lanka?

Apart from going out of the way to help Colombo through loans, and the supply of medicines, India has decided to aid Sri Lanka with a $1 billion credit line with India for the procurement of food among other essential items. Earlier in January this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a $400 million swap to help Sri Lanka pump in some reserves. It was done in the line with an aid package that the neighbours had negotiated.

Sri Lanka has additionally signed an agreement for a $500 million credit line to purchase fuel from India in February. It is to note here that the agreement proved to be critical especially with oil prices soaring amid the Russia-Ukraine war. As per reports, Sri Lanka’s fuel import costs jumped about 40% in just seven days. The shipments from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) began arriving around mid-March.

Earlier on March 17, both nations signed a $1 billion credit line for essential items. Sri Lanka is now seeking an additional credit line of another $1 billion from New Delhi to bring in essentials as shortages in the island country continue to persist. India has already put up a total of $2.4 in assistance to Sri Lanka.

Is China turning blind-eye to Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has acted as an eye-opener for South Asian countries who believed that China’s Belt and Road Initiative, infrastructure projects and massive loans would ultimately lead to the prosperity of any other nation except Beijing. While the Sri Lanka crisis was driven by a number of reasons, one of the most prominent causes was linked to China-funded infrastructure projects. These initiatives were high on debt servicing and low on revenue earnings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka’s two-year-old economic crisis follows at least two decades of Chinese investments. According to CNBC, a geopolitical expert called it a “strategic trap diplomacy” of Beijing. It is to note here that despite being one of the largest economies in the world, China is yet to accede to a Sri Lankan request for a $2.5 billion credit line or a restructuring of its overall debt. When asked for a comment on the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has underscored the bilateral relations between both countries and said that it would continue to help in whichever way it can.

What happens if Sri Lanka goes bankrupt?

If Sri Lanka’s currency reserves completely deplete by January 2022, the nation would be forced to additionally borrow at least US$ 437 million to make essential payments. Presently, the main challenge in front of the government led by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is ways to manage foreign debt service of US$ 4.8 billion due during the period from February to October 2022. Meanwhile, inflation has also hit a record high of 11.1% in November 2021 and soaring prices have left even the well-off people struggling to feed themselves and their families. Basic goods, stated by The Guardian, are unaffordable for many.

(Image: AP)

