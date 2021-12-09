Explained: Know What Experts Have To Say About Severity Of Novel COVID Variant 'Omicron'

Early research on the Omicron variant of COVID suggests that the highly mutated strain may cause less severe infections than previous variants like Delta, but medical experts and researchers across the world cautioned against drawing firm conclusions about the variant that the world only learned about 12 days ago.

On December 8, WHO asserted that early evidence suggests that the Omicron Covid variant is more likely than earlier versions to reinfect persons who have already had the virus or been vaccinated, but it may also cause milder symptoms. However, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that more evidence was needed before reaching definite conclusions, and he urged countries throughout the world to increase monitoring to help create a fuller picture of the severe variant's behaviour.

COVID cases increased 'exponentially' in SA

The South African Medical Research Council released a study on an Omicron-driven outbreak in the Tshwane region of South Africa's northern Gauteng province on Saturday. According to the researchers, caseloads have surged exponentially in the last two weeks, although this has not been accompanied by a major increase in hospitalizations or deaths. The Tshwane District Hospital says it will be at least two weeks before doctors can form solid conclusions about the severity of Omicron cases because hospitalisation statistics could substantially change by then.

However, for the time being, officials in South Africa are optimistic that the novel strain would not ruin the country's healthcare system. Whereas, South Africa now has an average of 10,055 cases per day, up from 300 cases per day just three weeks earlier. South Africa's government announced last week that Omicron instances accounted for 74% of the 249 cases it sequenced in November, implying that the variant has already displaced Delta in the country.

WHO reiterates, vaccination can provide significant protection

The WHO experts emphasised the significance of vaccination, stating that even if vaccinations are less effective against Omicron, as some research suggests, they should still provide significant protection against severe disease. Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies director, during a conference on December 8, stated that the variant is transmitting efficiently even more than the Delta variant, based on the data so far.

He warned, "virus is more efficient at transmitting between human beings. And therefore we have to redouble our efforts to break those chains of transmission to protect ourselves to protect others. Even if the new variant turns out to be less dangerous than previous variants, if it transmits more rapidly, it could still sicken more people, overburden health systems."

A group of academics led by Carl Pearson, a research fellow at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, published a non-peer-reviewed report last week claiming that the Omicron is spreading twice as quickly as the Delta variant. However, the researchers were unsure whether Omicron was more infectious than Delta or if the variant is simply better at evading immune responses established by past infections or vaccines than previous strains. Moreover, according to researchers in Hong Kong, an incident of Omicron transmission in one of the city's quarantine hotels is raising concerns about the variant's high potential for transmission. Omicron was likely shared between two completely vaccinated people across the hall from one another, according to Hong Kong University researchers, even though the patients never left their respective rooms.

Researchers concerned over Omicron's spike protein mutations

Researchers are concerned that Omicron's spike protein mutations would make it more resistant to vaccinations and natural immunity gained from prior COVID infections. Scientists are expected to reveal neutralisation research in the next few days and weeks, estimating how much Omicron may resist existing COVID-19 vaccinations. Emerging research suggests that Omicron is circumventing immune protections built up after previous infections in terms of natural immunity. A group of South African researchers published a preprint study last week that found Omicron had a 2.4 times higher risk of reinfection than Beta and Delta.

However, given South Africa's low vaccination coverage (just 25% of the population is fully vaccinated), the researchers say it's too early to determine how well Omicron has evaded immunizations. Existing immunizations, according to scientists, will provide some protection against Omicron-related hospitalizations and deaths, but the likelihood of decreased efficacy has encouraged vaccine companies such as Pfizer and Moderna to begin developing vaccines that explicitly target the variation.

