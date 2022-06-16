Explained: What Is Intestinal Epidemic That North Korea Reports Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

After concealing facts for a prolonged period, North Korea on Thursday finally conceded that it is, in fact, enduring a massive COVID-19 outbreak that spread to almost all pockets of the country. For the first time after claiming a perfect record of keeping the virus at the borders, Pyongyang chief Kim Jong-un was seen sporting a use-and-throw surgical-grade mask while he chaired a regular parliamentary meeting in the country's politburo. Kim Jong-un also declared a nationwide lockdown, adhering to one of the universally tried and tested virus-containing measures.

Nevertheless, the hardships seem far from ending for North Korea. On Wednesday, the East Asian country reported the eruption of another infectious disease on an epidemic scale. According to experts, cited by the Associated Press, the outbreak is identified to be an "acute enteric epidemic" in nature, and a family in the southwestern city of Haeju tested positive for it. While currently, it is unclear how intense the new epidemic is, analysts predicted that it could tarnish Kim's image as a leader in handling the subsequent disease outbreaks in the country.

What is an enteric epidemic?

According to the Ottawa Public Health, enteric diseases are also called food-borne diseases. These are caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasite that enters the body after intake of contaminated food or water. The virus only reproduces within a human host and all follow a fecal or oral route or transmission. The significant characteristic of enteric diseases is they can be transferred from one person to another and requires a low infectious dose to cause the illness. However, tracing the virus is difficult due to the lack of routine detection techniques combined with the fact that very few viral food-borne infections are actually reported. The virus shows a reaction a day or two after ingestion. It can lead to several forms of infection like Botulism, Cholera, Dysentery, E-coli and more.

Why is North Korea seeing an intestinal epidemic?

Weaning food hygiene and lack of sanitation remains critically important to avert enteric infections. And North Korea's largely broken public hygiene system has led it to become the epicenter of such food-borne virus infections as an "intestinal epidemic". The country is also devoid of proper water treatment facilities to ensure clean drinking for its citizens, making its residents more prone to bacterial or viral infections. "The outbreak of measles, typhoid, and Cholera is not uncommon in North Korea. I think it is true there is an outbreak of an infectious disease but North Korea is using it as an opportunity to emphasize that Kim is caring for people," Ahn Kyung-Su, chief of DORKHealth.org (a website focusing on health issues in North Korea) was quoted as saying by the AP.

Kim Jong-un delivers medicines from home stock to infected people

Mostly known for his unsympathising and revenge-seeking characteristics, authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday reportedly handed out medicines from his family's stock to those diagnosed with the acute enteric epidemic, North Korean state-run media KCNA said. In a publicly released image, Kim was seen alongside his wife Ri Sol Ju preparing medicines at an undisclosed place in the country in order to send a batch to Haeju City. The picture was snapped at a time when Ri Sol and Kim Jong-un were reviewing the saline solution of medicines they were donating. However, given the fact that Kim has largely avoided the country's health needs for a long time, experts say it is a political move.

"So, it's more like a political message than a medical one," Ahn Kyung-su said, as quoted by AP.

So far, about 4.5 million out of 26 million in the country have been infected due to some unidentified fever - 73 of which have died. Lack of clean water supplies caused the death of over 700 deaths in the country, the United Nations reported. The morbidity rate of the population stemming from lack of proper water supply was reportedly 9.3% per 1000 people, which means on an average about 236,000 people die every year in North Korea from all causes. Meanwhile, despite acknowledging the COVID outbreak, Pyongyang has largely underreported its death toll and tot infections most likely to spare Kim political damage.

[North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju prepare medicines at an unannounced place in North Korea Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to send them to Haeju City. IMAGE: AP]

'Serious crisis'

In a meeting last week, Kim reportedly reprimanded the cabinet for failing to deal with the pandemic. As reported by the AP, he described the situation in the country as a "serious crisis." Kim also flagged that it was necessary to control the transmission and eliminate the source of information as soon as possible. He further urged responsible authorities to bolster disinfection measures in social and commercial sectors and beef up medical supplies. However, the majority of the North Korean population remains unvaccinated and devoid of necessary testing kits to ascertain accurate data on the number of infections.

(Image: AP)