Explainer: Turkey's Decline In Press Freedom Continues As Erdogan Penalises 3 Broadcasters

Turkey's media watchdog has imposed fines on three broadcasters, Halk TV, Tele 1, and FOX, for their coverage of the recent earthquake in the country's south, which claimed the lives of more than 42,000 people. The fines were calculated based on the channels' revenues for the previous month and were imposed for highlighting the government's shortcomings in its response to the disaster, as per a report from the Guardian. The three channels are reportedly known for their critical editorial stance towards President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Halk TV is closely aligned with Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP. Erdogan's government has come under fire for its handling of the earthquake, which has become a key issue in the upcoming election. The opposition leader, who is in a close race with Erdogan according to polls, has been leading the criticism, as many affected families have expressed anger at the government's failure to respond effectively.

In October, Turkey passed a law that can result in up to three years of imprisonment for those who spread "fake news." Reporters Without Borders' 2022 press freedom ranking put Turkey at 149 out of 180. Halk TV and Tele 1 were fined 5% of their January revenues and ordered to suspend one of their daily programs for five days. In addition, Halk TV and FOX TV were fined 3% of their January turnover for different violations. Ilhan Tasci, a member of the regulator's board nominated by opposition parties, confirmed these penalties.

State of media in Turkey

Turkey, once considered a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, has seen a steady decline in press freedom under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since his rise to power in 2003, Erdogan has gradually consolidated his control over the media, leading to a dire state of journalism in the country.

One of the most alarming trends in Turkey is the use of legal and extralegal means to silence journalists critical of Erdogan's government. Turkey currently has the highest number of jailed journalists in the world, with over 80 journalists behind bars as of 2021. The government has used a variety of charges to imprison journalists, including terrorism-related offenses, insulting the president, and spreading propaganda.

In many cases, these charges have been brought against journalists for merely reporting on sensitive issues or expressing dissenting opinions. For example, in 2017, the prominent journalist Ahmet Sik was arrested for criticising the government's handling of a corruption scandal. Similarly, in 2020, the journalist Can Dundar was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for reporting on Turkish intelligence activities in Syria.

In addition to imprisoning journalists, Erdogan's government has also targeted media outlets that are critical of the government. Since 2016, the government has shut down over 200 media outlets, including newspapers, TV channels, and radio stations. Many of these outlets were shut down through emergency decrees following the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which Erdogan blamed on supporters of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

However, the crackdown has extended beyond those linked to Gulen, with independent and opposition media outlets also facing closure. In 2019, the last remaining opposition newspaper, Cumhuriyet, was sold to a pro-government businessman, effectively ending its independence.

The government's control over the media has also been strengthened through its ownership of media companies. Erdogan's close allies and family members control many of Turkey's largest media conglomerates, which has allowed the government to influence the content of news coverage. For example, the pro-government media has been accused of ignoring or downplaying issues such as the crackdown on the Kurdish minority, corruption allegations against government officials, and the economic crisis facing the country.