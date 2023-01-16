Last Updated:

Explosion At DR Congo Church Leaves 10 Dead And Over 30 Injured; Extremists Suspected

At least ten people were killed and over 30 people were wounded in a suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo, informed Congo's Army official

Written By
Saumya joshi

Image: AP


At least ten people were killed and over 30 people were wounded in a suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo, informed Congo's Army official, reported Associated Press. A group, suspected to be linked to Islamic extremists, has been held responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, said Anthony Mwalushayi, a military spokesperson. One of the members of the group found at the scene has been detained, said the military spokesperson. 

Bomb explosion in Congo

The videos of the attack have been shared by multiple Twitter users. One of the Twitter users, while sharing the video on social media, wrote, "At least five people died and another 15 were injured in an alleged terrorist bomb attack that targeted a church in the eastern Democratic Republic of #Congo, the country's army said, quoted by the media." 

Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, the head of State, has condemned the church bomb attack. Taking to Twitter, the Présidence RDC wrote, " #RDC 15.01.2023| #CitéUA The Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated this Sunday in a Pentecostal parish in the city of Kasindi (North Kivu), which left dozens dead and wounded." 

READ | M23 rebels accuse Congo's government of breaking cease-fire

 

Meanwhile, the minister of communication urged people to avoid crowds and be vigilant as an investigation is underway, reported AP. The intensity of the blast was so high that it severed some people’s limbs from their bodies, said Survivors and witnesses. According to the United Nations (UN), violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight for land and power. Nearly six million people have internally been displaced, and hundreds of thousands have been facing extreme food insecurity in Congo.

READ | 131 civilians killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, says UN
READ | At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo
READ | Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN
READ | Congo's army says church bomb kills 6, extremists suspected
First Published:
COMMENT