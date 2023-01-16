Explosion At DR Congo Church Leaves 10 Dead And Over 30 Injured; Extremists Suspected

At least ten people were killed and over 30 people were wounded in a suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo, informed Congo's Army official, reported Associated Press. A group, suspected to be linked to Islamic extremists, has been held responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, said Anthony Mwalushayi, a military spokesperson. One of the members of the group found at the scene has been detained, said the military spokesperson.

Bomb explosion in Congo

The videos of the attack have been shared by multiple Twitter users. One of the Twitter users, while sharing the video on social media, wrote, "At least five people died and another 15 were injured in an alleged terrorist bomb attack that targeted a church in the eastern Democratic Republic of #Congo, the country's army said, quoted by the media."

🇨🇩 At least five people died and another 15 were injured in an alleged terrorist bomb attack that targeted a church in eastern Democratic Republic of #Congo, the country's army said, quoted by the media. pic.twitter.com/KYttrrkOlH — The informant (@theinformantofc) January 15, 2023

Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, the head of State, has condemned the church bomb attack. Taking to Twitter, the Présidence RDC wrote, " #RDC 15.01.2023| #CitéUA The Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated this Sunday in a Pentecostal parish in the city of Kasindi (North Kivu), which left dozens dead and wounded."

#RDC 15.01.2023|#CitéUA

Le Chef de l'État, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi condamne avec la plus grande fermeté l'attentat terroriste perpétré, ce dimanche, dans une paroisse pentecôtiste dans la cité de Kasindi (Nord-Kivu), lequel a fait des dizaines de morts et de blessés. — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) January 15, 2023

Très attristé par ce crime odieux, le Chef de l'État présente ses condoléances les plus émues aux familles éplorées, rassurant que les coupables seront poursuivis, arrêtés, jugés et sévèrement punis. — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the minister of communication urged people to avoid crowds and be vigilant as an investigation is underway, reported AP. The intensity of the blast was so high that it severed some people’s limbs from their bodies, said Survivors and witnesses. According to the United Nations (UN), violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight for land and power. Nearly six million people have internally been displaced, and hundreds of thousands have been facing extreme food insecurity in Congo.