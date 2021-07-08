Explosion At Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port Sparks Massive Fire At Busiest Middle East Port

A massive explosion took place on Wednesday aboard a container ship that was anchored in Dubai at one of the largest ports in the world. Authorities stated that the fiery explosion sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The massive blaze sent up giant orange flames on the vessel at the Jebel Ali Port, which is the busiest port in the Middle East. The port is situated on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula.

Explosion at Jebel Ali port

The explosion led to a shockwave through the skyscraper-dotted city of Dubai. In addition, it was also reported that walls and windows were shaking in localities as far as 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from the port. Several residents in Dubai's high-rises filmed the incident on their phones as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky.

However, no casualties were reported at the port which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the US. The city's civil defence teams however brought the fire under control two and a half hours after the explosion. The authorities posted the footage on social media which also showed firefighters dousing the giant shipping containers. The explosion was similar to the 2020 Beirut explosion.

2020 Beirut blast

A massive explosion had taken place in Lebanon on August 4, 2020, damaging buildings and wounding thousands of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab had informed that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded leading to the blast. More than 200 people were killed as a result of the blast. In addition, the blast also ravaged parts of the capital and a probe is still underway.

With AP Inputs