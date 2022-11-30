Explosion Hits Religious School In Afghanistan's Aybak; 15 Killed And 27 Injured

At least 15 people died and 27 others were injured during an explosion that occurred in a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to TOLO news, the blast took place during a routine afternoon prayer in Jahdia seminary, which is located in Aybak, the capital city of the Samangan province. According to the Associated Press, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor stated that many people were wounded in the blast at the madrassa.

No group claims responsibility for the attack

No group has taken responsibility for the explosion so far. However, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been actively waging a campaign of violence ever since the Taliban took control in August last year. The IS has orchestrated multiple attacks to target the Shiite Muslim minority in Afghanistan, and has hit madrassas and mosques of Sunnis, specifically those related to the Taliban. It is important to note that although the IS and the Taliban follow similar hard-line principles, they are bitter adversaries to one another.



Meanwhile, attacks continue to devastate Afghanistan. Earlier in November, an explosion in the capital city of Kabul injured eight people after a vehicle carrying personnel of the Taliban's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development was targetted, according to TOLO News.



"I was near the area when a really loud explosion was heard, many people were injured. The explosion happened next to a bus," a local witness told the outlet.