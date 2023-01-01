Explosion Jolts Military Airport In Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared

An explosion rocked the military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul on the morning of Sunday, Sputnik reported citing a statement by Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor. According to the spokesman, the blast resulted in a few deaths and some people sustaining injuries.

"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in the statement, without specifying the exact figures. The blast comes just three days after four people died in another explosion that jolted the city of Taluqan, which is the capital of northern Takhar province.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the blast and said that the explosive device that went off was placed under the desk of a local administrative staffer, The Khaama Press reported. Earlier on Monday, another blast killed the police chief of northern Badakhshan province and wounded two others.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)