Sheikh Hasina Talks About Assassination Attempt On Her, Recalls Living 'secretly' In Delhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an emotional interview recounted memories of when her family was assassinated during the 1971 war. Narrating how she secretly lived in Delhi and didn't know her family was assassinated, the Bangladesh PM, fighting back tears also spoke about the assassination attempts on her. She also hailed the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for providing her with shelter and security in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled the tumultuous times in the late 1970s. Calling India a 'trusted friend', Sheikh Hasina said, “We always remember India’s contribution during the 1971 war, when I lost all my family members and had to reside in Delhi.”

Ahead of her visit to India, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina praised the then-Indian PM Indira Gandhi for providing her shelter after the assassination of her family in 1975. She said, 'me and my sister Sheikh Rehana were given security when they were going through an emotional upheaval'.

She further said that they had nowhere to go at that time and their government did not allow them to return to their homeland. PM Hasina said, “We took political asylum and stayed in Delhi for six years.”

PM Hasina recalls the horrors of her family's assassination in 1975

Remembering the searing trauma that had plagued her for years, Sheikh Hasina said that her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was arrested and her mother was in custody and she was expecting her first baby during that time. However, irrespective of every atrocity, the Indian government was supportive of the War of Liberation.

#SheikhHasinaInterview | We only knew that there was a coup and then we heard my father was assassinated. But we didn't know all family members were assassinated: Bangladesh PM fights back tears, recalls 1975 assassinationhttps://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/rT9iULWDVk — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2022

Speaking about the events of 1975, PM Hasina said that she left Bangladesh and went to her nuclear physicist husband in Germany, who was doing Ph.D. research. She said, 'we were informed about my father’s assassination on 15 August 1975. I met my father last on 30th July 1975.'

Assassination attempt on Sheikh Hasina

Further speaking about if she was too a possible target, Hasina said the miscreants had also carried out attacks at the houses of other relatives and killed some of her kin. With moist eyes and fighting back tears, Sheikh Hasina said, "Almost 18 members and some, mostly my relatives and then some maid servants and their children and then some guests, my uncle were among those killed."

She further said that the conspirators had a clear aim that nobody from Bangabandhu’s family should ever come back to power. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina revealed that she was once a secret resident of Delhi’s posh Pandara Road, where she lived with her children under an assumed identity trying to escape the attention of those who assassinated her father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. 'It is very painful that you cannot use your own name, your own identity for security purposes," Hasina said.

'My younger brother was only 10 years old and they didn't spare him too. When we returned to Delhi, I met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She told us that nobody from my family was alive. Then she made all the arrangements for us, a job for my husband and this Pandara Road House', Sheikh Hasina recalled.

'I wanted to come back to my country, but I never thought about taking responsibility of such a big Party,' Hasina said, further adding that she also wanted to bring justice to her family by punishing their killers.

Recalling the several attempts made to kill her, Sheikh Hasina recounted, 'Even though there was a grenade attack in broad daylight, I don't know how I survived. Our party leaders covered me, made human shields so they received all the splinters but I was totally safe. Then there was an open fire in my meeting and I survived. They placed a bomb in my meeting place. Somehow it was discovered by a simple man. So I survived. I don't know, you can ask God. Allah is helping me perhaps, maybe Allah has given me some job to do.'

Sheikh Hasina's India visit

Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the “multifaceted” bilateral ties. Her meeting with Modi is scheduled for the next day. It is expected that the Bangladesh Prime Minister would also discuss defence cooperation and regional stability with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.