COVID-19: Researchers Create Technique To Analyse Effectiveness Of Various Types Of Masks

A group of researchers at Duke University have come up with an easy technique to analyze the effectiveness of various types of masks. Masks have become a critical part of our daily lifestyle now. Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entire globe, various governments have made it essential to wear a mask outdoors.

The 'mask test'

According to reports, all of this began when a professor at Duke’s School of Medicine was assisting a local group buy masks in bulk to distribute them to the community members who need them. The professor wanted to ensure that they paid for the masks which prove out to be effective. As a result of this, a study was published on August 7.

According to the study, researchers with Duke’s physics department demonstrated the use of a simple method to know what mask is effective. They used a laser beam and cell phone to evaluate the efficiency of masks by studying the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech. One of the authors of the study, Martin Fischer reportedly said that they used a black box, a laser and a camera.

Reports suggest that they make a hole in front of the box so as to enable the speaker to talk into it. After this, a cell phone camera is placed on the back of the box to record light that is scattered in all directions by the respiratory droplets that cut through the laser beam when they talk. A simple computer algorithm is used to count the droplets seen in the video.

After testing the effectiveness of the masks, researchers came to know that they are not that useful. Study suggests that researchers tested 14 different types of masks which are commonly available. First the test was performed with a speaker talking without wearing a mask and then it was performed with a speaker wearing a mask. Each mask was tested 10 times. The most effective mask came out to be a fitted N95. According to the study, three-layer surgical masks and cotton masks also performed well.

