Face Pareidolia: Scientists Figure Out Why We Spot Human Expressions In Non-living Objects

Professors at the University of Sydney have come up with an explanation that our brain detects emotions on an imaginary face on a non-living object the same way it does for an actual human face. Professors at the University say that our eyes and brain work at a break-neck speed to detect faces around us and due to this rapid speed, it can make mistakes while identifying real faces. Even though a slower and more accurate operation would help humans to correctly detect faces and differentiate between similar-looking faces, a faster operation would help to detect the large magnitude of people that one can meet on a daily basis.

Scientists have given the term Face Pareidolia to the brain’s paradox of detecting human faces in non-living objects. Humans tend to imagine human faces on a non-living object quite often but the brain’s activity while doing the same was still an unknown fact to scientists. To find some relation between the two, four scientists, David Alais, Yiben Xu, Susan G. Wardle and Jessica Taubert, have published a research paper.

More information on the research paper:

In a statement by David Alais of the University of Sydney, “The face detection system in our brains plays ‘fast and loose’ by applying a crude template of two eyes over a nose and mouth,” he said.

Scientists further say that Pareidolia faces are not detected as wrong detections, instead are analysed by the brain as it is a real human face. The speed of analysis by the brain helps one to quickly identify if the person is someone you know or not or even a person at all. The study regarding the same was published on July 7 by the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. In the study, the professors of the University have mentioned that humans are capable of detecting diverse objects as human faces and if there is an adaptation between human faces and illusory faces, then there will be the basis for a common operation.