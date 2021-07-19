Last Updated:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Trolled For Dressing Pet Dog In A Yarmulke

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was heavily called out by anti-Semitics after he posted a picture of his per dog adorned in a yarmulke.

Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was heavily called out by anti-Semitic comments after he posted a picture of his per dog adorned in a yarmulke, Jewish religious regalia. In the picture, Zuckerberg's pet dog Beast is seen dressed in a royal blue skull cap, known as Kippah or yarmulke. The cute little furry Hungarian Sheepdog also sported a prayer shawl with the Stars of David.

Pro-Palestinian views overflowed the comment section

Even though the picture had nothing to do with Israel or the religious views of the Facebook CEO, anti-Semitics targeted the post and poured in memes and hate comments. Along with that, several Pro-Palestinians posted flags and images with the words "anti-terrorism." However, besides few viewers, the American Jewish Community also stood in solidarity with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg posted a series of pictures of Beast on his timeline. He captioned the picture, "We're rolling out some new group features (including Q&A and expert badges), so I stopped Dogspotting Society group for a quick Q&A. Here are some highlights." The post of Beast garnered over 20k reactions on the social media platform, with over 8,500 angry reactions from people from across the world. Furthermore, about 3,500 also reacted with a laughing face emoji on the Facebook CEO's post.

Beast is a Puli, a type of ancient Hungarian Sheepdog with a very distinct sort of fur, which basically equates to dreadlocks all over its body. The post also has other amazing pictures of Beast enjoying a playful day at the Dogspotting Society. In one picture he is spotted in a blue bodycon onesie. In another picture, he fluffed his exotic dreadlocks elegantly. Beast looked adorably cool while sporting a green hat on St. Patrick Day.

Become 'more religious' after becoming a father

The 35-year-old Facebook CEO during his Utah conference made public comments about his Jewish faith. Previously, he also said that business "challenges" and "fatherhood" have made him grow "more religious." The Facebook exec rarely spoke about his faith before 2015, when he briefly said that he was raised Jewish and then went through a period where he questioned thugs, but now he believed that "religion is very important."

