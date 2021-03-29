Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Maduro's Page Over Alleged Misinformation On Covid-19

Facebook froze the page of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro for 30 days after the latter allegedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. Reacting to the development, the Venezuelan government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of "digital totalitarianism."

Maduro promoted Venezuela-made remedy Carvativir for Covid-19, on FB

The social media giant has also reportedly taken down a video in which Maduro was seen promoting Carvativir— that is a Venezuelan-made remedy for Covid-19, but still lacks evidence that can prove the drug can cure the infected. In clarification over freezing Maduro's page, Facebook cited the guidelines from the World Health Organisation that clearly states "there is currently no medication that can cure the virus."



However, the information ministry of Venezuela said that Facebook was going after what it called "content geared towards combating Covid-19" and explained that Carvativir is a retroviral of "national production and engineering." According to a leading global news agency, the ministry in a statement said "Supranational companies are exercising digital totalitarianism and want to impose their law on the nations of the world."

Carvativir's effect on Covid-19 is yet to be established: Doctors

While Facebook declined to comment on the step it has taken, the doctor's fraternity in Venezuela has also warned that Carvativir's effect on Covid-19 is yet to be established. The treatment is derived from thyme— a herb that is in use for centuries in traditional medicine in the country.



Maduro however announced that he would broadcast his daily briefing on coronavirus on the Facebook account of his wife, first lady Cilia Flores. Venezuela has recorded 155,663 cases till now with 1,555 deaths due to the virus. However, the opposition allegedly says that the real number of active Covid-19 cases is much higher than what is being projected, and there is a lack of testing in the country.