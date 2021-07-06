Factory Worker In Valenzuela City Receives Wage In Coins, Mayor Suspends Business Permit

While affluent nations strive to establish a cashless society for states to prosper, Russel Mañosa, a Valenzuela city factory worker in the Philippines was taken aback when his salary came in bags full of coins. As the ordeal of Russel gained online sympathy, the lowly incident caught the attention of city administration as well as civic authorities who later intervened and temporarily suspended the business permit of the factory owner.

Mañosa was paid for his service to the NexGreen Enterprise factory in centavo coins. Astounded rather insulted with a degraded return for his services to the factory, his cousin took to Facebook seeking attention and help of labour unions. Mañosa claimed that the payment was retribution for his complaints amongst other alleged unfair labour practices in NexGreen Enterprise.

The post got its due attention and not only on social media portals but the Mayor of Valenzuela City, Rex Gatchalian also vowed to get to the bottom of the issue and "deal with it accordingly". He also met Mañosa to hear his complaints and organised a prompt rendezvous between his employer and him. According to CNN Philippines, coins in the denomination of 1 centavo, 5 centavos, 10 centavos, and 25 centavos can only be used to pay an amount not exceeding P100 (Rs 152).

"Why did you pay your employee with five and ten cents? That is insulting and that is stripping the worker of dignity", the Mayor said in the meeting.

Taking to the official Twitter account of Government of Valenzuela City, the admin wrote, "Mayor is now talking to 13 employees of Nexgreen Enterprise @rex_gatchalian so that our Public Employment Service Office can also find them a new employer or company to hire. They will also be given food packs by the city government.

NexGreen Enterprise serial violator

Gatchalian also said that NexGreen has a "pattern" of improper treatment of workers and warned its owner that such practices had no place in the Valenzuela City. After the meeting, he even issued a suspension order for the business operations of the factory on the ground of unfair labour practices and human rights violations.

"NexGreen will be given 15 days to rectify the violations, failure to do so will result in revocation of business permit," the mayor posted on Facebook.

Later it was found that Russel Mañosa was not only paid in coins but paid way below his agreed amount. Also, the mayor met with 13 other employees from the same entity to resolve the issues. The mayor pledged to take the matter in control and provide swift remedy to issues in the factory, he said that he would not stand more "Russels" and the city government will help get the deserved salary from NexGreen.