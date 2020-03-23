Dolphins And Swans Returned To Venice Waters After COVID-19 Outbreak? Fake News Debunked

The Coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over to become the number one priority for various countries around the world. As the pandemic spreads across with no vaccines or medicines available, various countries have initiated a lockdown which will help contain the spread of the virus. Apart from Asia, Italy has been the most vulnerable to the Coronavirus pandemic with over 53 thousand cases reported. Now, people have taken to their social media and shared how wildlife has found its way to Venice canals as people stay indoors due to the Coronavirus.

Also read: Fake News Debunked: The Italian PM Did Not Breakdown Publically Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Various people have shared videos of dolphins and swans returning to Venice waters as the nationwide lockdown has enabled various ecological species to come back to the canals. But these stories can only be taken with a grain of salt as not all of the claims made by the posts going viral now are true. Check it out below -

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

Also read: Facebook announces ban on ads spreading fake news related to coronavirus

Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj — Gianluca De Santis (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020

Also read: No, Russia Did Not Unleash Lions On The Street To Keep People In Lockdown

Levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution fell drastically in parts of Italy — a direct result of the country closing due to #COVID19 . Venetians say the water hasn't been this clear in 60 years. Air quality and pollution continues to clear. Some refreshing positive news for your TL🌎 pic.twitter.com/PxOAFV8ajd — 바 네 사 🌙 (@finessabae) March 17, 2020

Also read: As fake news and myths about Coronavirus flood social media, PIB Fact Check counters them

What is true?

These viral posts with over a million likes are claiming that the waters in the Venice canals have gained sudden tranquillity due to the ongoing Coronavirus due to which is why various dolphins and swans have found their way back. Though reports are suggesting that dolphins and swans were spotted in Venice's waterways during the nationwide lockdown, it was a common sight to find swans and dolphins swimming in Italy's waterways in the first place. Dolphins and swans getting spotted in Italy waterways is not a new phenomenon, plus, videos shared by netizens across the globe are not from verified sources and have been debunked since then.

Also read: Putin claims foreign powers spreading fake news about coronavirus in Russia

The video where dolphins can be seen swimming is reportedly not from Venice but actually at the coast of Sardinia. Similarly, the swans showcased in one of the tweets were later revealed to be from Burano and not Venice. As various pieces of information are often shared on social media, it is important for people to understand and not share fake news.