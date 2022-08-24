Famed Winston Churchill Portrait Stolen From Canadian Hotel, Police Launch Investigation

The portrait of Sir Winston Churchill has been reportedly stolen from a hotel in Canada and replaced with a "fake" photograph. Police began an investigation into the matter after an employee at the Chateau Laurier Hotel in Canada noticed an inconsistency in the frame on the photograph in comparison to the other five portraits in the room that were captured by Yousuf Karsh. The portrait known as "Roaring Lion" was taken by portraitist Yousuf Karsh after Churchill had given a speech at the Canadian parliament in 1941, The Guardian reported.

Jerry Fielder, who oversees Yousuf Karsh's estate was contacted by the hotel officials to analyse the signature on the portrait that was hanging in the hotel. Fielder told The Guardian that he had "seen that signature for 43 years" and it took him a second to determine that "someone had tried to copy it" and "it was fake." After the theft was confirmed by Jerry Fielder and hotel officials, they notified the Ottawa police regarding the matter.

The police have launched an investigation into the theft of a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill. The Fairmont Hotel in a statement said that they are "deeply saddened by the brazen act." Notably, Yousuf Yousuf Karsh gifted 15 of his original works to the hotel.

Hotel officials claim picture stolen between December-January

The hotel has kept six of its works in the lounge while the remaining five have been removed to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, the hotel officials have said that they have assessed the pictures sent by people with the portrait as background to find whether the images include the original or the copy, CTV News reported.

Genevieve Dumas, the hotel's general manager, said that the photograph could have been stolen between December 25 to January 6 in 2022. Dumas added that he has been showing the picture to almost every guest of the hotel and nobody could notice the difference. According to Dumas, the action has been taken "professionally" and the portrait of Winston Churchill was "very similar to the original." Genevieve Dumas urged people to inform the hotel if they get to know any information related to the picture and termed the portrait "very important" for them.

Image: AP