Family Feud Canada Contestant's Epic 'chicken' Fail Goes Viral

A woman's hilarious answer on Popeye's favourite food is going viral. The woman named Eve Dubois who participated on the Canadian show 'Family Feud' was asked the question "What is Popeye's favorite food?" to which she hit the buzzer and confidently answered, "Chicken". She also performed a little victory dance after answering. The audience burst out in laughter almost instantly after the answer. The correct answer could have won the contestant $11000.

Netizens React over the clip

After looking at her family she realised that the answer was incorrect. Host Gerry Dee joked, "Show me chicken" before the incorrect buzzer sound. The other team players then answered the question correctly with "spinach." The clip managed to garner over 1 million views and over 14,000 likes. The fried chicken fast-food chain 'Popeyes Chicken' was also quick to react to the hilarious video. Read what did they posted.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

You've seen the meme, now stream the whole episode on CBC Gem!



🇨🇦https://t.co/6S6nVZ8QaT pic.twitter.com/Wmso0HYNYs — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) January 10, 2020

There's more to the #FamilyFeudCanada chicken story - What happens when contestants guess wrong on a sudden death round? Take a look at these behind-the-scenes bloopers and see what you'd never get to see on TV. #bloopers #chicken pic.twitter.com/K7x6V0hpSv — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) January 10, 2020

