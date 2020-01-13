The Debate
Family Feud Canada Contestant's Epic 'chicken' Fail Goes Viral

Rest of the World News

A woman who participated on the Canadian show 'Family Feud' was asked the question "What is Popeye's favorite food?" to which she answered chicken

woman

A woman's hilarious answer on Popeye's favourite food is going viral. The woman named Eve Dubois who participated on the Canadian show 'Family Feud' was asked the question "What is Popeye's favorite food?" to which she hit the buzzer and confidently answered, "Chicken". She also performed a little victory dance after answering. The audience burst out in laughter almost instantly after the answer. The correct answer could have won the contestant $11000.

Netizens React over the clip

After looking at her family she realised that the answer was incorrect.  Host Gerry Dee joked, "Show me chicken" before the incorrect buzzer sound. The other team players then answered the question correctly with "spinach." The clip managed to garner over 1 million views and over 14,000 likes. The fried chicken fast-food chain 'Popeyes Chicken' was also quick to react to the hilarious video. Read what did they posted.

Published:
