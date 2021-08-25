Family, Friends Learn Song In Sign Language For Hearing-impaired Kid, Watch Video Here

A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media that showcases the sweet bond of a woman and her granddaughter. Good News Correspondent has shared the video of the incident on Twitter. The video captures the heartwarming gesture of a grandmother for her hearing-impaired granddaughter.

Woman's gesture of love for granddaughter

The grandmother living in Buffalo, New York, requested all her family, friends, and neighbours to learn the song for her granddaughter Ellie. According to the caption, Ellie was born "profoundly deaf" and is set to "get her cochlear in a few months". In the video, the grandmother and her friends can be seen doing actions of the song played in the background. The kid can be seen in the arms of a woman who sees all of them performing. Watch the video here:

A grandma in Buffalo, NY messaged all her family, friends, & neighbors asking them to learn the song for her granddaughter Ellie who was born profoundly deaf. Ellie is set to get her cochlear in a few months.

👶🎶🎵❤️😭❤️🎶👶pic.twitter.com/oZ7xZCGlZj — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 24, 2021

The video since being shared on Twitter has garnered over 7K views and several reactions. The sweet gesture of the grandmother touched the hearts of netizens who shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "yeah, this totally brought tears to my eyes.. so much love for little Ellie". Another user commented, "Damn it, Grams. This is beautiful!". Another individual commented, "Beautiful, necessary and needed! Thank you for posting!". Check out some user reactions:

Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet that shows an elderly man giving a surprise to his grandchildren. The clip has been shared by 'Good News Correspondent' on Twitter. The emotional reunion of the elderly man and his grandchildren has melted the hearts of netizens. In the heartwarming video shared on Twitter, an elderly man can be seen surprising his grandchildren. According to the caption alongside the video, the elderly man had travelled from Georgia to Fairfield to meet his grandchildren. The elderly man can be seen waiting on the porch while the kids were seen coming back from school. Upon seeing their grandfather, the kids were absolutely elated. The two kids Joey & Drew can be seen hugging their grandfather. "There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year. "GRANDPA REUNION!! Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them", read the caption of the video.

GRANDPA REUNION!!👴

There may be no better surprise than seeing grandpa for the first time in half a year.



Richard's dad flew from Georgia to Fairfield, Conn. To see his 2 adoring grandsons Joey & Drew, and waited for them to get home from school to surprise them.🤗❤

(🎥:@ring) pic.twitter.com/aNbDPzkhJs — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 21, 2021

Image Credit: GoodNewsCorres1