According to a Twitter statement by the Mondaiji cafe in Sapporo, Hokkaido, a waitress was terminated for allegedly adding her blood to a cocktail she prepared for customers. The cafe typically serves orikaku, or original cocktails, which typically consist of fruits or colourful syrups.

“Such an act is no different from part-time job terrorism and is absolutely not acceptable,” the cafe’s tweet on April 2 read.

The proprietor of the establishment mentioned that the Susukino cafe, situated in the entertainment district of Sapporo, was closed for a day to replace all of the drinking glasses used in the premises. The cafe declined to disclose the identity of the terminated server.

The cafe’s name loosely translates to the “Problem Child Concept Cafe.” The cafe also advertises itself on Twitter as a space for dark girls and “problem children” who are also “the cutest” to serve their customers.

The cafe provides an all-you-can-drink menu, which is available for US$19 and is one of its specialties.

Cafe owner issues apology

The cafe owner tweeted a statement apologising to customers for the incident.

“Please let me continue the store a little longer so I can be happy alone. I’ll clean the store, change glasses, and dispose of alcohol that may have been contaminated. Once again, I am very sorry to have caused you trouble this time,” the tweet, posted on April 2, read.

Japan is renowned for its concept cafes, offering unique experiences to patrons. Tokyo, in particular, has a wide range of these cafes, including a snake cafe, a ninja-themed entertainment restaurant, and a selection of maid and butler cafes situated in the popular Akihabara district.

Despite the popularity of concept cafes, some food establishments in Japan have experienced challenges due to a trend known as "sushi terrorism," as reported by CNN. This trend involved individuals creating viral videos of themselves tainting communal soy sauce bottles and food intended for other customers, and even popular conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro was not immune to such incidents.

In early April, law enforcement officials apprehended Ryu Shimazu, 35, and Toshihide Oka, 34, for allegedly consuming pickled ginger from the communal serving bowl using chopsticks instead of a serving utensil.