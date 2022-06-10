FAO: Vulnerable Nations Paying More For Less Food As Import Bills Reaching Record High

Setting a new world record, nations all around the globe are projected to spend a whopping $1.8 trillion on food imports which they would require this year. However, as per the UN News report, it is concerning that it would buy them less food, not more. In the latest Food Outlook, the Food and Agriculture Organization warns that "Worryingly, many vulnerable countries are paying more but receiving less food." As per the new report released on June 9 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the scenario might signal "the end of their resilience to higher prices" for some nations.

The report further revealed that from 2021, the worldwide food import cost is expected to increase by $51 billion, with $49 billion of it due to increasing prices. Despite lower import quantities, the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are likely to have a 5% decrease in their food import bill this year, whereas Sub-Saharan Africa and the group of Net food-importing Developing Countries are predicted to see an increase in overall expenditures.

The report stated, “These are alarming signs from a food security perspective, indicating that importers will find it difficult to finance rising international costs, potentially heralding an end of their resilience to higher prices”.

In addition to this, highlighting the rising input costs, weather issues, and heightened market uncertainty coming from the Russia Ukraine war, FAO economist Upali Galketi Aratchilage said, “FAO’s latest forecasts point to a likely tightening of food markets and food import bills reaching a new record high,” UN News reported.

Furthermore, FAO asserted that animal fats, as well as vegetable oils, will become the single largest contribution to increasing import expenses this year, although cereals aren't far behind for developed nations.

The UN agency has advocated the introduction of a 'balance-of-payments support mechanism' to assist low-income countries to avoid even more food insecurity and ensure food imports.

Food crisis

The FAO report also revealed that global cereal production will fall for the first time in four years in 2022. Despite planned demand rationing, world demand for vegetable oils is projected to outstrip production, FAO added.

Even though meat output is predicted to drop in Argentina, the European Union (EU), and the United States, worldwide exports are expected to grow by 1.4%, led by an 8% likely growth in pork production in China, according to the UN body.

Smaller dairy herds and smaller profit margins in some main producing countries are expected to reduce global milk output in 2022, compared to prior years. After three years of decrease, global sugar output is predicted to rise, led by rises in India, Thailand, and the European Union, the report elaborated.

Finally, aquaculture output is expected to grow by 2.9%, while commercial fishing is expected to grow by only 0.2%. Total export earnings from fisheries and aquaculture are expected to increase by 2.8%, despite a 1.9% reduction in volume, due to increased fish prices.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)