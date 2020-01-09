Farmer In Australia Successfully Creates Seedless Lychees After Years Of Hardwork

An Australian farmer has successfully created seedless lychee after trying for almost 20 years. Tibby Dixon, from Sarina Beach in Far North Queensland, has developed the first seedless lychee in Australia after spending $5,000 on a single fruit tree from China. Dixon developed multiple lychee varieties through selective breeding and cross-pollinating flowers over the past few decades.

After years of experimenting, Dixon was finally able to achieve his long-standing dream of seedless lychee. Dixon created the unique lychee by cross-pollinating, collecting pollen from male parts of the lychee flower and transferring it to the female part of the flower. Dixon imported the tree from China to get small seeds and he kept going until he ended up with the seedless fruit. According to reports, Dixon bought the tree from China and tweaked the DNA of the tree a bit to create the incredible variety.

Dixon now plans to create a farm

According to international media reports, Dixon was trying to create the seedless fruit for quite some time now. Dixon felt the need to create seedless lychees as there are seedless grapes and watermelon in the market too. Dixon now plans to create a farm that will grow a crop of trees to fruit the seedless lychees. Dixon feels that within a couple of years, they will have enough to sell out in commercial numbers.

Interestingly, experts say that seedless fruits are more likely to be affected by disease and pest and it can be a bit trickier to ensure that it's ultimately safe. Seedless varieties of fruits lack genetic diversity in the species and as a result, if a disease or pest latches onto the fruit, it can affect an entire crop. So, growers across the globe act more carefully while growing seedless fruits. The seedless lychee is described as very "flavourable" and tastes a bit like pineapple.

