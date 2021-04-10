FBI: Texas Man Claiming To Be At Capitol Riot Planned To Bomb Amazon Data Centre

Federal prosecutors have recently arrested and charged Texas man, Seth Aaron Pendley, with trying to blow up an Amazon data centre. According to CNN, the 28-year-old was charged with attempting to “damage and destroy” an Amazon Web Services data centre in Ashburn, Virginia. In the complaint, the FBI said that Pendley was also outside the US Capitol during the horrifying January 6 riot and insurrection.

As per reports, the FBI said in the complaint it was first made aware of Pendley after a confidential source reported troubling posts on MyMilitia.com, which is a social media website frequently used for recruiting and communication between armed militia-style groups in the US. Investigators claimed that the 28-year-old had posted on the website that he would “conduct a little experiment” with the intention to “draw a lot of heat for it”. When another user had asked him what outcome he wanted, Pendley had reportedly responded by saying “death”.

Pendley’s attack ‘could kill 70% of the internet’

Further, other messages exchanged between Pendley and a second confidential source cited in the complaint alleged that “little experiment” evolved into a plan to bomb Amazon Web Services data centres. Pendley had told an undercover FBI agent that his main objective is to “f**** up the Amazon servers” and to “p**s all the oligarchy off”. He believed that the government would overreact to the attack and that people would be awakened to what he believed was an unjust government.

According to the complaint, Pendley had detailed plans for the attack. He reportedly had said that a successful attack could kill off about 70 per cent of the internet. The investigators said that he even drafted a map of the targeted data centre “featuring proposed routes of ingress and egress at the facility”.

Moreover, the complaint also detailed Pendley’s own claims about what he did and where he was during the January 6 riots. The 28-year-old claimed that he had participated in the events at the Capitol building in January. The complaint said that while Pendley said that he did not go inside the Capitol, he, however, stated that he brought an AR rifle with him on the trip which he had modified with a hacksaw so it would fit inside a backpack.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)

