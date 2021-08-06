'Fear And Hope': Women’s Rights In Afghanistan Under Threat As Taliban Influence Rises

The Taliban's fresh offensive in Afghanistan threatens to undermine basic human rights for women in the country, according to a report published on Thursday by the Human Rights Watch Agency (HRW).

“The Afghan government’s failure to provide accountability for violence against women and girls has undermined progress to protect women’s rights,” HRW noted in its 32-page report, titled "‘I Thought Our Life Might Get Better’: Implementing Afghanistan’s Elimination of Violence against Women Law."

The report explores the horrendous experiences of vulnerable Afghan women as they fight for justice and lead tough lives in midst of escalating violence and bloodshed. The Taliban has made considerable territorial gains in the war-torn country after the complete withdrawal of US military troops. The HRW report noted, “Prospects of a Taliban-dominated government threatens constitutional and international law protections for Afghan women’s fundamental rights.”

Prior to the rise of the Taliban, women in Afghanistan were protected under law and increasingly afforded rights in Afghan society, the US State Department claimed in a separate report on the Taliban’s War Against Women. It continued that the Afghan women received the right to vote in the 1920s; and as early as the 1960s, the nation’s constitution provided for equality for women. “There was a mood of tolerance and openness as the country began moving toward democracy,” US State Dept wrote.

Patricia Gossman, the associate Asia director at HRW said that International donors need to strengthen their commitment to protecting Afghan women caught between government inaction and expanding Taliban control.

“Governments that have long supported women’s rights in Afghanistan should advocate forcefully for enforcement of the EVAW law, which has driven slow but genuine change,” she said.

International support 'very important'

The HRW report stated that donor funding and global interest in Afghanistan were drastically declining after the withdrawal of foreign troops. Following the USA's complete withdrawal, several women’s rights organizations and civil society groups have raised concerns that there will be less international support for the advocacy and training needed to protect and strengthen implementation of the law, which, the HRW believes is “critically important” in protecting women rights.

Women are imprisoned in their homes and are denied access to basic health care and education. Food sent to help starving people is stolen by their leaders. The religious monuments of other faiths are destroyed. Children are forbidden to fly kites, or sing songs... A girl of seven is beaten for wearing white shoes—Former US President George W. Bush on Afghanistan.

The HRW report is based on 61 interviews conducted with women who reported crimes, prosecutors, judges, lawyers, legal aid providers, and advocacy groups. Since 2001, legal reforms and the advancement of educational and employment opportunities have had a major role in the upliftment of underprivileged women.

Over the years, after the USA deployed its troops in Afghanistan, there were significant improvements in the legal protection for women. The training of a cadre of women lawyers, prosecutors, and judges, and the adoption of new laws, such as the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW) law that criminalised 22 acts of abuse against women were some of the steps that helped protect women's rights in the country.

The EVAW, which had faced opposition from the Afghan judiciary and parliament, criminalised rape, battery, forced marriage, and allowed women the right to property and education.

EVAW’s full implementation, however, remained elusive with police, prosecutors, and judges often deterring women from filing legal complaints. Besides a stigma associated with filing a complaint, and fear of reprisals in the country continue to prevent women from seeking legal recourse to their troubles.

“From the moment an Afghan woman or girl decides to file a complaint under the EVAW law, she faces resistance,” HRW said, particularly if it involves a male member. A woman victim of domestic abuse in Herat said that when she lodged a complaint, she was told by police to go home as “a husband has such rights.”

Now, with the Taliban controlling key Afghan areas, the situation of women in the country is expected to deteriorate further.

In Afghanistan, men bypass the justice system

Several female victims of abuse took back complaints against their male partners after being asked to make a “sacrifice for (their) children.”

On most occasions, women in Afghanistan are coerced to reconcile with their abusers. Men bypass the justice system even for violent crimes such as rape. The police’s reluctance, especially in apprehending an accused male spouse continues to suppress Afghan women’s rights and freedom.

HRW revealed after interviewing several women that victims who went out of the way to report violent crimes perpetrated by men, including but not limited to sexual assault, are subjected to invasive vaginal examinations, or the controversial “virginity tests”. This is accepted as “evidence” in court despite World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines warning that such methods bear no scientific validity. Growing Taliban influence and control is instilling fear among Afghan women’s rights advocates, who believe that legislation like the EVAW will soon be scrapped.

