February Near-disaster Revealed; Read What Happened After Pilots Misheard Sydney ATC

In what could have been a major accident, two flights had a very close shave after the crew misheard an air traffic control instruction during landing at the busy Sydney Airport, an American media house reported Thursday. Although the incident took place in February, it was only reported after a month and more. A Singapore Airlines flight was preparing to land at the Sydney Airport on February 9 in windy weather, which is when they came alarmingly close to each other, even as the ATC was passing instructions to the pilots.

'Airbus A380 misheard instructions by ATC and took wrong turn'

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) that probed the matter discovered that the ATC had instructed the pilots of the Airbus A380 to turn right, but they went left. Due to this miscommunication, the A380 got in the path of the Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, which was preparing to land and was 11 km away from the spot where A380 had moved.

'Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft flew very close to the Boeing 737'

The A380 was reportedly instructed to turn right to maintain an acceptable distance between the two planes. According to reports, the other plane was also asked to turn right and climb immediately, that is take off. However, the order left the Dash 8 airplane flying close to a third passenger flight— Boeing 737, which was preparing to land at the Sydney airport.

The distance between the Dash 8 and the 737 Boeing 737 aircraft is said to have reduced to just 4.8 km laterally and 397m vertically, causing a "loss of separation." Nats, which oversees the ATC across the world, the minimum standard separation between two aircraft should be 3 or 5 miles apart laterally, depending on the type of airspace or 1,000 feet vertically.

Kerri Hughes, the ATSB acting director, transport safety told the American media outlet "The ATSB found that the A380 flight crew was likely experiencing a high workload managing a high-energy aircraft state as a result of conducting the wind shear recovery and missed approach.”