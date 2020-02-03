Woman Installs A Feeder Cam To Document Birds Closely, The Pictures Are Remarkable

A Michigan based woman, Lisa said that she has always been fascinated by birds and used a feeder cam to document their images. According to reports, Lisa wanted to know more about the birds in her locality and in order to do that she bought numerous pictures of different bird species. She further tried using different bird foods to attract them and also set up a camera to help capture the images of different birds coming into her garden.

Bird Photobooth 2.0 used to capture images

Lisa used a Bird Photobooth 2.0 to capture the images. The Birds photo booth had a camera enclosed in a box, a macro lens and a clip-on feeder. According to reports, the photo booth took the help of a small camera fitted with a motion sensor to capture the birds when they came in to eat food.

Lisa posts a lot of bird pictures on her Instagram handle 'Ostdrossel'.

"Little maize and blue. This morning, there was a bit of sunshine, but in the evening we got hammered with snow. I hope you all had a fantastic first day of February - we are one day closer to spring :D"

"Judgy trifecta.

A few thoughts.

Titmice should get their own cartoon movie.

Someone, please make nail polish in the colour of House Finch lashes.

House Sparrows have warrior eye paint."

"Who knew that woodpeckers use their tongue almost like an arm? And the goopy saliva, along with the serrated tongue, helps them roping things in"

"It warmed up and the snow turned into slush today. The small guys held up well and came for wet weather portraits"

"The Blue Jays were very agile today. Well-coiffeured, social and solitary, performing seed magic and exercising wings and vocal chords"

